Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to leave her Taylor Swift feud in the rearview mirror. Following the release of Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, the track “thanK you aIMee” sparked a renewed wave of interest in the pair’s much-publicized fallout, as the song seemingly references her checkered past with the reality star.

Speaking recently to People, a source claimed that Kardashian is “over it” and thinks it’s time for Swift to “move on.” The insider continued, “Kim doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years.”

In the chorus of “thanK you aIMee,” Swift sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel,” while the title of the song capitalizes three letters that when put together spell “KIM.”

Taylor & Kim’s Feud

The pair’s feud can be traced back to 2016 when Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, referenced Swift in his song “Famous.” In the track, West raps the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

The rapper later claimed Swift had approved the song, but the singer denied this was the case. “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” a spokesperson for Swift told People at the time. “Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b***h famous.'”

Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In defense of her then-husband, Kardashian shared an edited Snapchat video of a phone call between West and Swift, in which the singer seemingly approves of the track. However, in March 2020 the full phone call video leaked online, during which Swift expressed concerns about the song, and any mention of the lyric in which West referred to her as a “b***h” is notably absent.

Swift later responded to the release of the “illegally recorded” full video, writing on Instagram that the leak proves she “was telling the truth the whole time.”

Kardashian later claimed that “nobody ever denied the word ‘b***h’ was used without her permission,” adding at the time, “The only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that Kanye never called to ask for permission.”

More recently, Swift discussed the feud in her TIME magazine 2023 Person of the Year profile. Looking back on the fallout, the singer said it “took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said, revealing that amid the backlash she “moved to a foreign country.” Swift added, “I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore.”