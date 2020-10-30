Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban's Tiger King Halloween Costumes Are Peak 2020

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! Halloween is just one day away, and if you were thinking about dressing up as Tiger King's very own Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, just know that Kim Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheban have already beat you to it. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29, with a series of photos of her and Cheban dressed up as the viral Netflix stars. And to round out their Halloween look, the BFF duo recruited Kim's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — to be their tigers.

As per usual, the KKW Beauty founder nailed her Halloween costume, which included a cheetah print blouse, matching shoes, long flowy hair, and in true Carole Baskin fashion, a flower crown. Even more bewildering, though, is that Cheban looks more like Joe Exotic than Joe Exotic himself, donning a sparkly blue button-down, a blond mullet, a horseshoe mustache, and yes, an eyebrow ring.

"Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers," Kardashian captioned her post. The Skims creator also shared some behind-the-scenes photos and video footage of the crew on her Instagram Stories. "Are you a tiger?" she asked 17-month-old Psalm. "I just want to kiss you. Can mommy have a kiss?" In another Story, her 7-year-old daughter North can be heard singing a Tiger King-inspired rendition of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" that went viral on TikTok.

Kardashian's first Halloween costume of the year hit the internet just a few days after sharing that she surprised her close family and friends with a private island getaway for her 40th birthday. Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and many others flew out on Oct. 20, with no idea where they were going. "We didn't find out until on the plane. And it was so special," Khloé revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. "We were told three nice outfits for dinners or something like that but other than that we had no idea. It was the coolest experience to be that surprised."

And yes, Kim and her entourage did take the necessary safety precautions before traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic. "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she wrote on her Oct. 29 Instagram post. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."