Fans Think They Know What Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Named Their Son

It’s only been one week since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby No. 2, and fans already think they’ve figured out their son’s name. The proof, according to many of the 24-year-old reality star’s eagle-eyed followers, lies in the Instagram comments of her most recent post, where she officially announced the birth of their second child. “2/2/22,” Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the newborn’s hands. Shortly after posting, comments came in from close family and friends congratulating the couple on their new addition.

“Angel pie,” Kris Jenner wrote after the arrival of her 11th grandchild. More importantly, the famous momager wasn’t the only one who referenced angels in the comments of the post. Kim Kardashian dropped an angel emoji in the comments, and Jenner’s longtime pal Stassie Karanikolaou called her best friend’s newborn son an “angel baby.” Even the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, wrote that he “can’t wait to meet the little angel.”

Considering the evidence, it’s not unreasonable to guess that Kylie and Travis named their second child Angel. However, fans won’t know the baby’s name for sure until the family confirms it. According to People, “[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together” and they will “share when Kylie is ready.” A source also told the publication that the name reveal will come in a few days because Kylie “wants to make sure she loves the name” before announcing it to the world.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Although it’s just a fan theory, it does seem likely that Kylie and Travis went with Angel. The baby’s date of birth, according to the magazine, represents an angel number in numerology, which are repetitive number sequences that appear at random moments in life.

Jenner first revealed that she and Scott were expecting their second child in September with a video that gave her millions of followers a glimpse at her positive pregnancy test, her ultrasound appointments, and her growing baby bump. The video also included the moment she shared the announcement with her mom and her boyfriend. “Stormi, we’re going to have a baby,” Kris said in the video when Stormi presented her with photos from Kylie’s ultrasound.

According to People, Kylie had been wanting to expand their family for quite some time so that Stormi would have a sibling. “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom,” a source told the magazine after the September announcement. “She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”