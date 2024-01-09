A new year could mean new music from Mother Monster. Late on Jan. 8, Lady Gaga shared two new photos taken from the recording studio, teasing that new music could be imminent. Naturally, fans are already salivating at the thought.

In the Instagram post, Gaga poses in front of a studio microphone donning an oversized sweater and headphones, hinting that she’s at work on her seventh studio album. She captioned the post with a black heart and music note emojis, which only added fuel to the speculation.

This is not the first time Gaga has indicated that she’s back in music mode. In November, she posted a selfie and a photo of her shoes on the floor of a studio, with microphone cords all around her. Interestingly enough, she used the exact same emojis for the caption.

“Lady Gaga Is So Back”

Of course, Little Monsters on X (formerly Twitter) started salivating at the thought of new music possibly coming later this year. One fan even pointed out that Gaga’s footwear choice may signify that she’s preparing for a new era. “THE SHOES?? LADY GAGA IS SO BACK,” they proclaimed.

Lady Gaga in the recording studio. Lady Gaga / Instagram Lady Gaga in the recording studio. Lady Gaga / Instagram 1 / 2

“LADY GAGA TEASING NEW MUSIC OH WE’VE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS,” one user excitedly wrote. “Good morning slept very well knowing Gaga was in the studio,” another fan said.

Some users noticed that it was the singer’s first social media post of 2024, hopefully setting the tone of this year. “Gaga absolutely knew what she was doing when she decided to make THIS her very first post from 2024,” one fan argued. “The message is pretty clear and I'm ready for it.”

Fans weren’t the only ones excited by Gaga’s teasing, as her “Rain On Me” collaborator Ariana Grande also liked the post.

Where Is LG7?

Lady Gaga attends Netflix's Maestro photo call on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gaga hasn’t released a solo album since 2020’s Grammy-winning Chromatica. Since she’s been busy working on Joker 2, running her beauty brand Haus Labs, and performing in both her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas and The Chromatica Ball tour, for which she’s working on a concert film, fans have been wondering when to expect her next album.

She hasn’t been away from the music world entirely, writing an original song for Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand,” which received an Oscar nomination, and collaborating with the Rolling Stones on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” the following year.

But in June, Gaga acknowledged her absence from music and social media, telling fans on Instagram that she was being creative “in a really special and private way.”

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” she wrote. “I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity.”