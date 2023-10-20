If there were any questions about Lady Gaga’s status as a great, it may be worthwhile to name some of the icons across music genres that she’s been linked to. The New York-born has been a long-time fan, friend, and collaborator with the late legend Tony Bennett.

As for some of her peers that are largely considered the voices of our generation, Gaga has also created art with the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera (to name a few).

Her latest venture, however? A formal foray into the world of classic rock ‘n’ roll by way of a song with The Rolling Stones — and Gaga’s fresh ’70s haircut, inky black nails, and rocker chic style is the visual embodiment of just that.

On Oct. 18, Lady Gaga’s shaggy bangs were first spotted on the streets of New York City. And especially when paired with an all CELINE everything outfit — down to the dark lens sunglasses at nighttime — she’s serving modern rock royalty.

Lady Gaga Goes Out With A Bang

A glamour chameleon through and through, Gaga has explored countless looks in recent past, most frequently turning to Old Hollywood references (especially on the red carpet). Her most recent haircut, however, is tousled, shaggy, and very much a 1970s vibe.

Courtesy Of CELINE

Next to A-listers like Megan Fox, Gaga is the latest celeb to rock a mid-length haircut. What’s more, she has added some serious texture by way of wispy bangs that extend below her brows.

As for the hair guru behind the look? Frederic Aspiras is the Haus Labs founder’s current hairstylist.

Rocker Chic In Celine

From head to toe, the “Hold My Hand” singer is dripping in CELINE by Hedi Slimane.

Breaking down the ‘fit, she wore the Gathered Mini Dress With Overturned Collar ($4,350) layered underneath the Embellished Striped Crepe Blazer ($5,300). As for her accessories, she opted for the High Slouchy Buckle Boot ($1,950) and Medium Wiltern Bag ($3,100), finishing off the look with the Triomphe 04 Sunglasses in Acetate Black ($510).

Like A Rolling Stone

On the heels of The Rolling Stones’ release of “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven,” featuring both Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, Gaga joined the band in a surprise performance on Oct. 19. Perhaps providing inspo for her rocker chic style, Gaga said that working with the legendary group opened up a “a portal to the ’70s” in an Instagram post on Sept. 28.