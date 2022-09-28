The Love Island Wedding Mystery That No One Saw Coming

Whenever a season of Love Island wraps up, we sleuth on contestants’ social media profiles to get updates on the couples that made it and the ones that tanked. Thankfully, 2022 finalists Davide and Ekin-Su, Tasha and Andrew, and Luca and Gemma are all going strong. We’ve also been keeping tabs on which Love Island contestants still follow each other on Instagram. But whilst we’ve been doing all that, something else has been brewing.

Remember Mollie Salmon, the Casa Amor bombshell who outed Davide at the recoupling? Now think back to George Tasker, another Casa Amor entry, the very one who was in bed with Ekin-Su when “platonic” hugs were exchanged. Well, George recently posted a social media video to say that he and Mollie are now step-siblings. The former contestant claimed that his mum and Salmon’s father hit it off when they met each other at the Love Island Reunion, and went on to get married just a few weeks later. Earlier in September, George shared a picture of him and his mum, where she was seen in a white dress and flower crown.

However, Mollie has since taken to her Instagram Stories and denied the tale. Sharing a picture of an article about the supposed bombshell wedding, the former Love Islander wrote: “Guys, this isn’t true.” Alongside a follow-up video of her and George enjoying a drink, she commented: “As much as I like you, George, I’m glad we aren’t related.”

Of all the twists and turns that Love Island has thrown our way over the years, this mystery has to be a top contender.

Bustle has contacted representatives of Mollie and George for comment.