This Love Island x Stranger Things Crossover Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

For many, the summer of 2022 has been defined by the drama of the Love Island villa and the much-anticipated return of Netflix’s Stranger Things, and a recent social media crossover involving Jacques O’Neill and actor Noah Schnapp has sent fans of the streaming hit and reality TV dating show into a frenzy.

As per Metro, the Stranger Things x Love Island crossover occurred on Instagram when Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the sci-fi series, commented on one of O’Neill’s posts from March 2020, with a simple “Hi.” The Love Island star, who is posing with a friend in the Instagram post in question, replied to the Stranger Things star, writing, “Hi Noah” alongside a thumbs up and 100 emoji.

It wasn’t long before fans caught wind of the “random” social media exchange, and many users were quite confused by it. “What on earth,” one Instagram user joked, while another fan asked Schnapp, “Have you been watching Love Island?”

“Obsessed with Noah Schnapp following Jacques from Love Island on Instagram and then commenting only ‘Hi’ on a post from March 2020. Never change, Noah,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

The pair’s unexpected social media interaction arrives just days after O’Neill decided to leave the Love Island villa in the wake of Adam Collard’s controversial return.

This isn’t the first time Schapp’s social media activity has made headlines in recent weeks. On Jul. 6, the Stranger Things star shared screenshots of Instagram messages from Doja Cat, asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn. The “Say So” hitmaker later called out the actor for sharing the DMs in public, referring to his behaviour as “unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

“To be fair, this is a kid … there’s no way he’s over 21. When you’re that young, you make mistakes,” the Grammy award-winner added.