Wedding bells are ringing in Las Vegas. Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton confirmed that they got married on April 22 after just two months of publically dating and weeks of engagement speculation. The newlyweds shared footage from their Las Vegas ceremony on Instagram, which included the help of two special celebrity guests.

It’s not known exactly when Gage, an actor seen on hit series like Euphoria and The White Lotus, and Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist who works with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, first met. But once they did, they moved quickly, going from Instagram-official to engaged and then married in the span of just two months.

The two initially tried to keep their relationship status vague while making public appearances and joint Instagram posts. But soon enough, they couldn’t hide how in love they truly were. “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage said on TODAY in March to promote You Season 4, which he filmed in Appleton’s home country. “He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

Here’s a look at Gage and Appleton’s whirlwind relationship timeline.

February 2023: Lukas & Chris Go Instagram-Official

Gage and Appleton first sparked dating rumors on Feb. 20 after posting photos from a trip to Punta Mita together on Instagram. The two both shared snapshots from an ATV excursion, with Appleton captioning his post “Joyride,” nodding to the underrated Tinashe album and Gage writing “la mejor,” which translates to “the best” in English.

After their joint posts, fans realized that Gage and Appleton had been leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram photos for weeks. The same day, Just Jared confirmed that the two were an item, though they had yet to comment on the speculation themselves.

March 8, 2023: Their Red Carpet Debut

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton in 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the two had yet to confirm their relationship status, Gage and Appleton walked the red carpet together at a Vanity Fair TikTok party, which spoke louder than words.

March 15, 2023: Chris Confirms Their Romance

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host cheekily asked Appleton about his libido, leading him to gush about Gage. “It’s pretty good, actually,” he said. “Listen, I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

April 5, 2023: Lukas & Chris Are Reportedly Engaged

At the beginning of April, PEOPLE reported that Gage and Appleton were engaged after just over a month of dating publicly. While the couple declined to comment at the time, sources told the outlet that friends were “definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they’re happy for them.” “Chris has been looking for something real for a long time,” an insider added. “This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas.”

April 22, 2023: Lukas & Chris Get Married

On April 24, Page Six reported that Gage and Appleton tied the knot in Las Vegas the weekend prior. The two reportedly got married in front of just six guests, including Appleton’s client and close friend Kardashian, who had posted Instagram Stories of her and the couple jumping on her private jet and seeing Usher at his Vegas residency show.

Gage and Appleton confirmed the marriage speculation two days later by sharing photos and videos from their Vegas wedding on Instagram. “ring finger where the rock is,” the actor captioned his post. The ceremony was officiated by Kardashian, as seen in a photo of her leading the ceremony as the two said their vows. Afterward, the two were serenaded by Shania Twain, who sang her Grammy-winning hit “You’re Still the One” just for the newlyweds. “We did it,” Appleton wrote, with a ring emoji. “Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain.”