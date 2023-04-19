When it comes to giving thin hair some serious volume, Chris Appleton — the celeb hairstylist known for working with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and countless others — has quite a few tricks up his sleeve.

Aside from incorporating a volumizing hair product lineup into your hair care routine or tapping some serious teasing or back-combing for your look (which can be especially harsh on fine strands), he’s developed some viral ponytail hacks in the past. Though most recently, Appleton has taken to TikTok to share his personal secrets to recreating the staple sky-high Barbie-inspired half-up pony seen on A-listers and beyond.

ICYMI: All things Barbie have been taking over for quite some time now. And *especially* ahead of Margot Robbie’s lead role in the highly-anticipated film by the same name set to release in July 2023 — it makes sense that the obsession would be at an all time high. From Barbiecore nails to all-pink-everything ‘fits taking over the trends, the ultra-feminine half-up ‘do is yet another trend that’s a green flag for the summer months.

Down to recreate the buzzy look for your next night out? Check out Appleton’s voluminous hair hacks below.

The Flipped-Through Mini Pigtail Hack

Creating two smaller pigtails close to one another at the crown of your head, Appleton connects both pigtails with another rubber band, before flipping through underneath for a voluminous vibe (that also hides your hair band).

The Double Stacked Flipped-Through Ponytail Hack

A bit more complicated than the first hack, Appleton snatches a single half-up pony at the crown of the head before flipping underneath and tightening. Then, he creates another ponytail just below the last one with both ponytails stacked and flips the bottom ponytail over the other for the finished look.