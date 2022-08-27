The power of Strictly Come Dancing knows no bounds. Since the celebrity ballroom dancing contest started back in 2004, countless celebs have found their match, see Stacey Dooley and her former dance partner Kevin Clifton, and Countdown’s Rachel Riley getting together with Pasha Kovalev, for example. Sometimes referred to as the Strictly curse, is almost as big a mainstay as the glitterball trophy. But there seems to be a new Strictly-(ish) romance, in the form of The Wanted’s Max George and EastEnders actor Maisie Smith.

Rumours of a developing romance come after George and Smith — both contestants on the show’s 2020 season — were spotted on a Jet2 flight to Crete on August 7. Snapped together sporting matching travel pillows, a fellow passenger told The Sun that the pair “were all over each other” on the flight. “They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight… snogging and giggling like any new couple,” the passenger reportedly said. “They are definitely an item. My wife said it was a bit over the top at one stage.”

The sighting took place shortly after a source told The Sun that George had split up with his former girlfriend, Stacey Giggs, earlier this month. On Aug. 14, Giggs spoke to the paper about the break up accusing of George of cheating on her with Smith and of being “obsessed with fame.” “I confronted him millions of times about his closeness to her. But he always denied it. I had a gut instinct they were more than just friends,” she told The Sun.

EastEnders fans previously speculated that Smith was dating her co-star Zack Morris — who plays her on-show husband Keegan Butcher-Baker in the soap — but the 21-year-old actor, who plays Tiffany Butcher later told The Sun that they were “just good friends” IRL.

Meanwhile, another source told the paper that this isn’t the Strictly alums’ first holiday together, and they previously went to Portugal for another getaway. “This isn’t a flash in the pan,” they said. ”Max has told people that he is falling in love with Maisie.” I have reached out to representatives of Max George and Maisie Smith for comment and will update you when I hear more.