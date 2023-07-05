On Saturday, July 1, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s family of three expanded to four after welcoming their second child together. Taking to Instagram on July 4, the “Mother” hitmaker announced she had given birth to a baby boy with a gallery of photos of their newborn son, named Barry Bruce Trainor.

“On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainor wrote in a caption. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Following the couple’s happy announcement, it wasn’t long before the comment section was inundated with good wishes, including from Paris Hilton, who wrote: “Congratulations sis! So happy for you.” Meanwhile, actor Mandy Moore commented: “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!”

Trainor and Sabara unveiled the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post in January 2023, sharing a snapshot of the singer posing with a photo booth-style reel of ultrasound photos. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” an accompanying caption read.

In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Riley, and previously revealed that they were preparing for him to become a big brother. “We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly,’” the Grammy winner shared.

Trainor and Sabara first began dating back in 2016 and were initially set up by their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz. The couple became engaged just a year later, and in December 2018, tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony.