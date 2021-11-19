Twitter Is Mad & Confused About Chrissy Teigen’s “Tone Deaf” Squid Game Party

Whether you loved Squid Game’s stylized, high-stakes storytelling, or connected with its grimly relatable premise, one thing is clear: The show continues to dominate the pop culture conversation. Two months after the global phenomenon dropped on Netflix — and one month since it surpassed Bridgerton to become the streamer’s most popular program ever — Squid Game can count many celebrities as fans, including Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and Chrissy Teigen. The latter recently threw a Squid Game-themed party that is now receiving backlash.

“Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night,” Teigen captioned a gallery of party photos on Nov. 13. “My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey.”

Among the Instagram photos are shots of Teigen dressed up as the terrifying robot doll (the Cravings author, fittingly, leafs through a cookbook in one snap), tracksuit-clad guests reaching for a gold piggy bank, and a server dressed as a guard from the games. Fortunately, Teigen’s party didn’t employ the life-or-death stakes from Squid Game, but it did end with a big gift for the winner: not 45.6 billion won, but a flight to Napa and dinner for two at French Laundry.

Event planner Wife of the Party, who Teigen tagged in her post, shared what seem to be additional photos of the party — including walls designed to look like the Squid Game staircase, and large gift boxes reminiscent of the coffins used for slain players on the show.

For many Twitter users, there was something off about the event. For all its style and thrills, Squid Game is, at heart, a series about inequality under capitalism — as creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Guardian, “We are fighting for our lives in very unequal circumstances.” So wealthy celebs putting their own spin on Squid Game are sort of missing the point, as several users put it.