Love is always in the air for Michael Bublé — and a baby is on his mind. The singer unconventionally revealed he and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child in his latest music video that doubled as a pregnancy announcement. In Bublé’s “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video, Lopilato and the Grammy winner paid tribute to romantic movies by recreating iconic scenes from The Notebook (Noah and Allie kissing in the rain), Titanic (Jack and Kate trying to never let go), Love Actually (Mark holding white cue cards for Juliet), and more films.

They even slipped in a Taylor Swift Easter egg. The moment of a red-wigged Lopilato in black turtleneck and Bublé in a red scarf (at the 2:37-2:47 mark) is an ode to Swift’s 10-minute music video for “All Too Well,” which is allegedly about her short-lived yet tumultuous relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The four-minute video also references scenes from Casablanca, Sixteen Candles, The Princess Bride, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Jerry Maguire.

Luisana Lopilato as Taylor Swift in “All Too Well: The Short Film.” YouTube/Michael Bublé

At the end of the music video at the 3:30 minute mark, Bublé flashes back to being a normal person with his wife and three kids — sons Noah, 8 and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3. As they are all checking out at the grocery store, Lopilato’s baby bump is revealed. Another twist: The cashier is the same as the one in Bublé’s 2009 music video for “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

Luisana Lopilato’s baby bump. YouTube/Michael Bublé

Filming the music video was an “intense” three-day process, but enjoyable nevertheless, Bublé told PEOPLE. “I thought it would be really cool to be able to travel through those scenes with the love of my real life, my wife, who just happens to be a great actress and happens to be really beautiful and wonderful,” the 46-year-old entertainer said. “It was this very cool family affair.”

Bublé also revealed the pregnancy on Instagram on Feb. 23 with two photos, one of him holding Lopilato’s belly and one of their three kids kissing her belly. “Ooops! We did it again 🤭… bebit@ en camino 💛✨🤰🏼❤️,” the singer captioned the photos.

Bublé appeared On Air with Ryan Seacrest the same day that the music video dropped to confirm the baby news and to admit he’s open to more children. “We’re so excited to tell people,” he said. “I would love to have as many as she would let me have. They just fill me up with life.”

Lopilato and Bublé got married on March 31, 2011, and will celebrate their 11th anniversary in 2022. “I just happened to fall in love with someone with a great person who is much better than me in any way,” Bublé said, gushing, to Seacrest.