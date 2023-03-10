Miley Cyrus captured the world’s attention this year with “Flowers,” a self-love anthem that alluded to the dissolution of her marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Fans got caught up in the saga, crafting conspiracy theories about the lyrics and music video, leading “Flowers” to become a six-week No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation, which dropped March 10, includes more songs that appear to give more insight into their breakup.

“Muddy Feet” Lyrics Focus On A Cheater

Cyrus doesn’t mince words on “Muddy Feet,” which tells the tale of a dirty cheater who’s “always questioning my questioning” and smells like perfume she didn’t buy. “I don't know who the hell you think you’re messin' with,” she sings. “Get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t, get the f*ck out of my life with that sh*t.” The “muddy feet” in question probably don’t belong to Hemsworth, given how Cyrus made it clear that cheating did not end their marriage after their divorce was announced in August 2019. But if anyone did burn Cyrus this badly, you better run.

While there’s no Hemsworth references to be found on this Track 9, “Muddy Feet” does contain some other Easter eggs. Whether you can hear it or not, the song apparently samples Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle.” Co-writer Sia is also a feature — albeit only on the outro, where she lets out a bunch of “whoa,” “oh,” and “mmm” vocals.

I don’t know who the hell you think you’re messing with

Get the f*ck outta my house with that sh*t

Get the f*ck out of my life with that sh*t

I don’t know who the hell you think you’re messing with

Get the f*ck outta my house with that sh*t

Get the f*ck out of my life with that sh*t

You smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase

Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains

Get the f*ck out of my house

You’re coming around

With your muddy feet

I’m about to something about it

Yeah, I’ma have to do something about it

You keep coming round

With your muddy feet

And I’ma have to do something about it

Yeah, I’m about to do something about it

Back and forth, always questioning my questioning

Get the f*ck out of my head with that sh*t

Get the f*ck out of my bed with that sh*t

You watered the weeds and you killed all the roses

Worthy arrives when the other door closes

So get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t

You’re coming around

With your muddy feet

I’m about to do something about it

Yeah, I’ma have to do something about it

And I don’t know who you’re messing with

Yeah, I’ma have to do something about it

I’m about to do something about it

Whoa, oh, oh, oh, mmm

Whoa, oh, oh, oh, mmm

Whoa, oh, oh, oh, mmm (You’re coming around)

Whoa, oh, oh, oh, mmm (You’re coming around, baby)

(What I do, what I do)

Get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t

“Jaded” Lyrics See Cyrus Saying Sorry

Cyrus follows “Flowers” with another breakup song: “Jaded,” which sees her take responsibility and issue several forms of sorry. The second pre-chorus on Track 2 can possibly be traced to her Hemsworth, as she sings, “You broke your own arm, but you’d never say that.” He was rumored to have broken his arm in 2015, when he was spotted visiting a doctor’s office with his wrist and lower arm wrapped in a cast. This happened after he and Cyrus first split in late 2013, but given how they reconciled by the end of 2015, it’s possible they were still in touch at this time.

“Jaded” begins with her acknowledging of how much time had passed since the romance ended, once again opening up the possibility of Cyrus referring to the Hunger Games star. “Now I’ve had time to think it over,” she sings. “We’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury.” She also alludes to their eventual reunion by singing, “Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked,” but when she gets to the chorus, she’s only sorry for the rubble left behind in the demise. “I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” she sings. “I could’ve taken you places. You’re lonely now and I hate it.”

I don’t wanna call and talk too long

I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry

Now I've had time to think it over

We’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury

Isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?

Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked

We went to hell, but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

You’re not even willing to look at your part

You just jump in your car and head down to the bar till you’re blurry

Don’t know when to stop so you take it too far

I don’t know where you are and I’m left in the dark till I’m worried

Oh, and it hurts me

And it’s a f*cking shame that it ended like that

You broke your own arm, but you’d never say that

We went to hell, but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I won'‘ lie, it won’t be easy

When somebody new is on your body

I’ll change my number, but keep your T-shirt

I don’t mind it’s torn up and faded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

Tweets About Sia On “Muddy Feet”

Some fans on Twitter have already made memes about “Muddy Feet,” saying even Lana Del Rey had more presence singing backup vocals for Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach.”

Maybe Sia just didn’t wanna get too close to said “Muddy Feet.”