Imagine If Miley’s Hollywood Bowl Setlist Looks Like This

The kids may not wanna dance, but Miley is going to make them. The singer is gearing up to make her grand return to the stage with two special headline shows — her first U.S. dates in over five years — at Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl. Tickets sold out almost instantly, with record-breaking queues of 1.5 million people attempting to nab them on Ticketmaster.

Now, with the shows just 10 days away, there’s only one matter to litigate: Miley’s setlist.

Miley’s shows are in celebration of her new album Bass Persuades, but since she hasn’t played a proper concert in over four years, she also has two recent albums that she’s never performed live for a wide audience: 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation and 2025’s Something Beautiful, both of which received Grammy nominations.

That doesn't even account for her stacked catalog of hits, a few of which she’s likely to pull out. Plus, Miley just celebrated Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary in March, meaning she could perform one of her iconic alter-ego’s songs for the first time in a long time. And given the recent passing of her beloved Aunt Dolly, a touching tribute isn’t out of the question.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of ground to cover but so little time (Miley even said in an interview with Zane Lowe that she’s playing early and will be done well before the 11 p.m. curfew). Luckily, if she’s still whittling down her setlist, I’ve dreamed up a picture-perfect one. OK, fine, it’s only a little realistic and probably too long, but that’s what makes it fun. And as Hannah famously said, “Life’s What You Make It.”

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“Bass Persuades”

If Miley wants the kids to dance, there’s no better way than starting with the choreo-ready banger that is her album’s title track. In fact, just recreate the music video while you’re at it, Miles.

“River”

“River,” her second single from Endless Summer Vacation, is basically what Hannah Montana would make in the 2020s. Therefore, it’s a must.

“Innocent Ways”

It will always be iconic that Miley turned “Innocent Ways,” a touching ode of concern to her little sister, into a pounding industrial banger, aka the perfect way to keep the dance floor going.

“Can’t Be Tamed”

Despite her message on “Innocent Ways,” nobody knows that some people “Can’t Be Tamed” more than Miley herself, and it fits perfectly right afterward.

“Who Owns My Heart”

“Bass Persuades” feels indebted to Miley’s 2010s electro-pop, albeit made with her signature glam-rock twist. Therefore, it’s the perfect time to bring this banger back out onstage.

“Aftermath”

The pumping techno synths of “Aftermath” end on a softer note with lush strings and harmonies, making it the perfect transition to a more chill segment. Well, somewhat chill.

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“Handstand”

Miley already told Lowe that she would be incorporating some poems during her shows, and the intro to “Handstand” is basically a poem in itself. But the musical part that follows is a bop and the perfect lead-in to her more experimental fare.

“Different Religion”

Now, it’s time for Miley to get into her rock-star bag, starting with her progressive rock anthem “Different Religion.” Her music video depicts its dramatic climax with a sunrise that represents a rebirth of sorts, which would be the perfect setting for her next song.

“Golden Burning Sun”

If I don’t get to scream the soaring chorus of “Golden Burning Sun” from Something Beautiful under the actual Hollywood sunset, then what is the point?

“REDLIGHTS”

“REDLIGHTS” is basically Miley goes ABBA with a dash of ’70s yacht rock, which makes it a perfect fit for her run of Fleetwood Mac-esque soft rock bangers.

“End Of The World”

File this under Fleetwood Mac-esque soft rock bangers that require a performance with a view of the Los Angeles mountains, even if Miley’s cried while singing it live (which Dolly Parton lovingly scolded her for).

“Let’s Get Married”

I didn't intentionally begin this act with “Handstand” — the first song Miley made with her now-fiancé Maxx Morando — and end it with “Let’s Get Married,” her sweeping ode to their upcoming nuptials, but how poetic is that?

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“Orbit”

The (literal) wedding bells of “Let’s Get Married” lead perfectly into the ballad section, something Miley gets right every time, and her celestial “Orbit” would do a great job of setting the tone and making people slow-dance.

“When I Look At You”

Will Miley actually pull out this sob-inducing romantic gem from The Last Song, her 2010 film with her ex-husband? Definitely not. Would I cry if she did? Absolutely.

“Angels Like You”

Miley always thought “Angels Like You” should be the first single off her 2020 album Plastic Hearts, and her former label disagreed. Now, it’s one of her songs in Spotify’s Billions Club, without getting any push or label support. It’s just that good.

“The Climb”

Bring tissues.

“Wrecking Ball”

It doesn’t matter how in love Miley is right now; she knows that “Wrecking Ball” will hit every time. Even Dolly Parton loved it so much that she asked Miley to turn it into a duet for her Rockstar album, which is why she should make it a medley with...

“I Will Always Love You”

Miley and Parton’s last performance together was a medley of “Wrecking Ball” and Parton’s seminal 1973 ballad “I Will Always Love You” to ring in 2023, which is also regarded as one of their best. If she wants to pay tribute to her Aunt Dolly, this would be one of the most poignant ways.

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“Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved”

Hear me out: Miley performs this thumping Naomi Campbell collab (what a flex) with every Miley that fans have ever loved. Drag queens dressed in costumes inspired by every era, from Hannah Montana to today, surround Miley and give a new move with every “pose” she commands. Maybe she can sample Madonna’s “Vogue” for extra glamour.

“The Best Of Both Worlds”

If she actually takes up my suggestion of a million Mileys, there’s nowhere else to go but back to the beginning, pulling out none other than the Hannah Montana theme song.

“Party in the U.S.A.”

It’s not a party without “Party in the U.S.A.,” come on now.

“Flowers”

Miley not playing her Grammy-winning hit “Flowers” at her first headline show since taking home said Grammy would be like Beyoncé skipping “Crazy In Love” on tour. It’s not going to happen.

“This Is The Life”

Coming off her biggest hit to date, imagine Miley taking a moment to reflect on her illustrious journey so far. Cue “This Is The Life,” the first song she ever recorded for Hannah Montana, and one that still rings true for her today. Yes, I’m crying already. And it would build up to her grand finale perfectly.

“Walk Of Fame”

Miley’s performing her comeback shows just steps away from where she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March. Therefore, it’s only appropriate that she closes her show with the epic disco thumper “Walk of Fame,” looking out at the Los Angeles sightlines as collaborator Brittany Howard reminds us that Miley will “live forever.”