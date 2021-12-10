Finding a good Christmas present or birthday gift for your music-loving friend may be tough, considering they likely have every CD and vinyl imaginable. Luckily for you and your friends, many popstars, bands, and indie artists have upped their merch game tremendously, especially in 2020 and 2021, when a lack of live shows meant that merch was a vital source of income for all artists. Now, instead of band tees, hoodies, and posters, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Megan Thee Stallion are selling unexpected collectibles like raincoats, candy hearts, pool floats, cookie cutters, viewmasters, soap, rugs, and underwear.

Your Swiftie friend may have an autographed copy of Red (Taylor’s Version), but do they have Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” keychain emblazoned with her “f*ck the patriarchy” lyrics? Probably not. If a loved one is desperately trying to recreate Billie Eilish’s vegan cookie recipe, she has cookie cutters to make them perfect. And what better way to get your friend ready for Hot Girl Summer 2022 than by gifting them a Megan Thee Stallion pool float?

These novelty items are truly what fans want but rarely spring for, either because they can’t justify spending the money or have no real use for them. But when it comes to Christmas or birthdays, it’s all about joy, not practicality. Give them the random, unexpected gifts they never told anyone they wanted, and watch their faces light up.