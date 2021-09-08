You’ve heard of “Netflix and chill,” right? Well, there’s also Netflix and Chills, the streaming service’s annual horror lineup, which arrives every year just in time for spooky season.

This September and October, Netflix is adding a bunch of new titles that’ll send shivers down your spine. Horror fans can look forward to all-new movies and TV series, including Netflix Originals like Nightbooks and No One Gets Out Alive, as well as new seasons of You and Lucifer. For those who like their scares with a side of nostalgia, the streamer is also offering some iconic classics — think the entire Jaws franchise and the first season of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Too chicken for these hair-raising options? Netflix and Chills also features some family films that are more silly than spooky, such as Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween and Scaredy Cats. Regardless of your tolerance for jump-scares and gore, there’s something for everyone and every mood.

Below is a complete list and release dates of everything creeping into Netflix for Halloween — if you’re not too scared to check it out.

Into The Night (Season 2) The critically-acclaimed Belgian TV series is back for a second season. Into the Night follows the passengers of a hijacked red-eye flight, who miraculously dodge a deadly cosmic event. Season 2 picks up right where the first one left off, with Flight 21’s passengers finally finding shelter. However, they won’t stay comfortable for long. Sept. 8

Lucifer (Season 6) Fans of Lucifer are eagerly anticipating the final season of the hell-raising TV series — not least for its special animated episode. The show began with the titular devil (Tom Ellis) leaving hell to reside in Los Angeles. Somewhere along the way, he’s become much more than Satan. Sept. 10

Prey (Netflix Original) Dir​​ected and written by Thomas Sieben, Prey is a German-language film that follows a group of men hounded by a mysterious villain. Ahead of his wedding, Roman travels with his brother Albert and their friends to a remote wooded area for his bachelor party. But when an unknown gunman targets the group, they soon find themselves fighting to stay alive. Sept. 10

Nightbooks (Netflix Original) Nightbooks (2021) Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Nightbooks stars Don’t Trust The B---- in Apartment 23’s Krysten Ritter as Natacha, an evil witch who holds Alex (Winslow Fegley) hostage in her lair. In order to stay alive, Alex must tell the witch a different scary story every night. To avoid a grisly fate, he teams up with fellow prisoner Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), hoping to slip out under Natacha’s nose. Sept. 15

Jaws franchise (1975-87) Sure, Jaws broke records at the box office, but that’s not what makes it a classic. Jaws is terrifying is because its events could actually happen — and a realistic scares often feel more frightening than supernatural or paranormal ones. All four films in the Jaws franchise make their way to Netflix on Sept. 16. Sept. 16

Squid Game (Season 1) Squid Game Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk’s South Korean TV series revolves around a sinister game, run by an unknown group. Four hundred participants are locked in a secret location to battle for a massive cash prize. Whoever loses is immediately killed, until there is only one left standing. Sept. 17

Dark Skies (2015) Keri Russell stars in Dark Skies as a Lacy Barrett (Russell) is the sole provider for her husband Daniel (Josh Hamilton) and two sons. When the family begins to notice strange and unexplained phenomena taking place in their seemingly quiet home, they trace the disturbances to aliens. Obviously. Sept. 19

Intrusion (Netflix Original) Teddy Cavendish/Netflix Intrusion is a thriller akin to The Strangers and Panic Room. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star as Meera and Henry, a married couple whose home is broken into by an unknown perpetrator. Meera is traumatized and becomes increasingly paranoid about the incident, leading her to interrogate everything and everyone around her. Sept. 22

Midnight Mass (Season 1) “Why” is the big question on everyone’s mind in Midnight Mass, the upcoming series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan. When the residents of Crockett Island are disrupted by the arrival of a priest and the return of an exiled man, the seemingly small island community must deal with the events that follow. Not everything that occurs is destructive — at least, it doesn’t seem to be. Sept. 24

The Chestnut Man (Season 1) No One Gets Out Alive (2021) Netflix From the creators of The Killing comes The Chestnut Man, a new Danish series that unravels the mystery behind a murder in the suburbs of Copenhagen. When a woman is found dead in a playground with her hands chopped off, an eager but inexperienced detective, along with her new partner, trace the crime back to the “Chestnut Man.” It’s just as creepy as it sounds. Sept. 29

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix Original) No One Gets Out Alive follows Ambar, an immigrant seeking a better life and the “American Dream.” She rents a room in a boarding house in a — yep, you guessed it — seemingly sleepy town. But her home isn’t as innocent as it seems, and it soon begins haunting Ambar wherever she goes. Sept. 29

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1) This 2019 reboot of the beloved ’90s show of the same name brings the series into modern day. In Season 1 — a three-episode arc titled Carnival of Doom — the Midnight Society’s adventures play out alongside the members’ personal lives, in something of a departure from the original. A second season was released earlier this year, though only Season 1 will be available on Netflix this October. Oct. 1

Ghost (1990) Ghost isn’t actually that scary. In fact, it might just be the most romantic ghost story out there. Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore play Sam and Molly, a Manhattan couple who get caught up in an intricate crime, which leads to Sam’s death. However, his passing doesn’t mean the end of their relationship — at least not yet. Whoopi Goldberg co-stars alongside Swayze and Moore, and her Oscar-winning performance as a psychic is a true highlight. Oct. 1

The Cave (2005) The Cave is an action-slash-horror film about a group of divers exploring a cave in Romania. After becoming trapped, the divers soon find themselves fighting for their lives against a myriad of deadly creatures. Little do they know that these aquatic critters date back to the 13th century. Oct. 1

Till Death (2021) Megan Fox stars in Till Death, a horror-thriller about a woman who wakes up handcuffed to her newly-dead husband, who has died by suicide. Or did he? Viewers untangle the mystery slowly, as the truth about the couple’s past is revealed. It’s some of Fox’s best horror since Jennifer’s Body. Oct. 1

The Devil Inside (2012) The Devil Inside could best be described as The Exorcist meets Paranormal Activity. This found-footage film explores an exorcism gone wrong, which has left the victim with a demon still living inside her. It may have received poor reviews from critics, but The Devil Inside will still leave you sleeping with the lights on for weeks. Oct. 1

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Original) This children’s film combines a love of witchcraft with a love of cats. Scaredy Cats is purrr-fect for anyone who wishes they could talk to their cat, adults and kids alike. Oct. 1

Zodiac (2007) Zodiac is a mystery-horror flick based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who wreaked havoc in Northern California in the ’60s and early ’70s. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist whose insight proves to be invaluable to identifying the killer’s identity. Zodiac also stars Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey, Jr., and Chloë Sevigny. Oct. 1

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) These days, the Insidious films are a massive franchise, but back in 2013, Insidious: Chapter 2 marked the first of many sequels. The movie follows Josh and Renai Lambert (Patrick Wilson and Rose Bryne), a couple who discover a dark secret that connects them to a malevolent spirit. It’s definitely worth watching if you’re a horror fanatic who can handle the scariest of scares. Oct. 2

Escape the Undertaker (Netflix Original) Netflix Escape the Undertaker is a new interactive film, developed by Netflix and WWE. Though not much is known about the film’s plot, the synopsis provided by Netflix explains that “it’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.” Oct. 5

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Original) Based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times Best Seller of the same name, There’s Someone Inside Your House follows Makani (The Walking Dead’s Sydney Young), a Hawaiian high school student who moves to a small Nebraska town to live with her grandmother. When a killer begins wreaking havoc, Makani’s own past resurfaces. The film is directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and written by Henry Gayden. Oct. 6

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Original) A Tale Dark & Grimm is an animated children’s film that retells the story of Hansel and Gretel, two children who escape their parents’ home only to be nearly eaten by a Witch who lives in a candy cottage in the woods. It essentially follows the same plot as the fairy tale, but with an updated twist. Oct. 8

Fever Dreams (Netflix Original) Directed and written by Claudia Llosa, and based on the acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin, Fever Dreams follows a young woman dying in her own home and (like the title suggests) experiencing hallucinations. But are they mind tricks, or is it real life? Oct. 13

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Original) This animated children’s film is perfect for young kids. Shardog’s Fintastic Halloween brings the Sharkpack together as they prepare for All Hallow’s Eve with the spooky legend of the "Fearsome Fog.” It’s up to Sharkdog to save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster. Oct. 15

You (Season 3) John P. Fleenor/Netlix Everyone’s favorite (or least favorite) stalker is back for a new season. Penn Badgley returns as Joe, a seemingly timid bookstore manager with a dark secret. By the third season, Joe and Love (Victoria Pedtretti) have seemingly settled down, with a new baby and a new life in Northern California. But old habits don’t die easily, not does their past. Oct. 15

Night Teeth (Netflix Original) Night Teeth follows Benny, a college student who works as a late-night driver to pick up extra cash. But when two passengers inside his car reveal their bloodthirsty intentions, he realizes he’s picked up more than he bargained for. Night Teeth is directed by Adam Randall, and stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny. Oct. 20

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3) Netflix is dropping the third season of the thrilling UFO drama Roswell, New Mexico right as it finishes airing on The CW. This X-Files-esque TV series has a cult following of enthusiastic fans — and with three seasons now streaming on Netflix, there’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about. Oct. 26

Hypnotic (Netflix Original) Netflix Kate Siegel and Jason O’Mara star in Hypotonic, a new Netflix Original about a young woman who seeks to improve herself by seeing a renowned hypnotist. But after a few sessions, she discovers that her seemingly innocent pursuit may have deadly consequences. Hypnotic is directed by Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel. Oct. 27