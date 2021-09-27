The kids are alright in Freeridge. The young adult Netflix series On My Block is ending its run with its fourth and final season. However, the spirit of the show will live on with its own spinoff called Freeridge. The series announcement arrives days ahead of On My Block's fourth season premiere, airing on Oct. 4.

On My Block is a series fraught with harsh circumstances of inner-city life in the fictional town of Freeridge. From the passing of Ruby’s cousin Olivia in Season 1 to gang affiliation, this show covers a lot. In addition to the raw way in which these topics are handled on the show, the cast's diversity has also been celebrated. Prior to Season 3, actor Sierra Capri, who plays Monse Finnie, told Bustle that she was “just glad that we’re able to represent kids who don’t get a voice.”

Now with both Season 4 approaching and the announcement of Freeridge, fans will have more questions about how On My Block ends and where Freeridge begins. Here’s a look at what’s to come in regards to the upcoming new Netflix series.

The Freeridge Plot

According to a statement from Netflix, the plot of Freeridge will feature “a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, kicking off an unforgettable adventure.” It sounds like this spinoff is going to dive more into the supernatural versus the realistic gang rivalry seen between the Santos and the Prophet$ of On My Block.

In addition, Freeridge co-creators and co-showrunners Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft revealed the series will be a more “female-driven show.” Oh, and if you’re a fan of the lovable “gnomies” seen in On My Block, they may just appear in Freeridge.

The Freeridge Cast

The cast of Freeridge is currently unknown, but Netflix confirmed that stories about a “new Core Four,” not unlike the main characters of On My Block, will be in the spotlight.

In a press statement, Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta said, “While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of High School, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spinoff. She then added that “there are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge” before expressing her gratitude for continuing the journey with co-creator and co-executive producers Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner as well as Gonzalez, Eddie, Uyeshiro, and Haft.

There’s no telling whether any of the beloved characters from On My Block will make a special appearance on Freeridge. Still, the exciting prospect of new characters makes the wait for the series even more worthwhile.

KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX © 2020

The Freeridge Release Date & Trailer

A release date for Freeridge hasn’t been announced, and a trailer has yet to drop. Still, with the premiere of On My Block on Oct. 4, the new show could debut sometime in 2022.

This post will be updated with more information about Freeridge.