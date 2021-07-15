Everything We Know About Never Have I Ever Season 3

Spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever Season 2. Things are looking up for Devi Vishwakumar at the end of Never Have I Ever Season 2. As she learns how to prioritize her mental health, Devi slowly matures throughout the season. She finally talks to her mom about her father Mohan, who died suddenly before the show started. And though she’s downright petty about Ben and Aneesa’s relationship for several episodes, she comes to accept Aneesa as a close friend. Then Paxton makes a fool out of himself to woo Devi at prom — a near reversal of Season 1, when Devi was willing to do anything to get his attention.

It’s a mostly satisfying ending, but there are several plot threads that leave the door open for a potential Never Have I Ever Season 3. Kamala runs away from her engagement dinner to Prashant (who seemed perfect until he basically disregarded her coworker’s sexist treatment of her) to go to karaoke with Devi’s teacher, Mr. Kulkarni. Devi’s mom Nalini suddenly breaks off her relationship with optometrist Chris, worrying that it’ll be years before she’s over Mohan. And at prom, Ben looks torn after finally learning from Eleanor that Devi wanted to choose him, not Paxton, before he started dating Aneesa.

Netflix has not officially announced if there will be a third season of the series, but it’s been positively received among fans and critics alike. Never Have I Ever, which holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, was praised for being the first American show to focus on a South Asian teen girl. And even though Netflix has an unfortunate track record of prematurely canceling women-led shows, the streaming service has also been increasingly investing in teen-centric dramas. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about a potential Never Have I Ever Season 3.

The Never Have I Ever Season 3 Premiere Date

If Netflix does plan on renewing the show, it’s likely they’ll make the announcement within a few months. The streaming platform green-lit Season 2 two months after Season 1’s debut. Netflix shows take about a year to film, so if Season 3 gets the go-ahead, it will probably premiere in September 2022.

The Never Have I Ever Season 3 Cast

It’s safe to assume Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will reprise her starring role as Devi, along with cast mates Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Jaren Lewison as Ben, Darren Barnet as Paxton, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Ramona Young as Eleanor, and Megan Suri as Aneesa. Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Mr. Kulkarni will likely have a bigger role to play going forward, and we’ll probably see more of Rushi Kota’s Prashant if he decides to fight for Kamala. As Devi continues to work on her mental health, we’ll also probably see Niecy Nash reprise her role as Devi’s therapist, Dr. Ryan. But it’s not yet clear if a third season would bring back Common as Dr. Chris Jackson, or how many flashbacks we’ll see of Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan.

The Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer

Because Season 3 has not been announced — let alone filmed — a trailer has not been released, but this post will be updated as more details become available.