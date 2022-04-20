TV & Movies
Here's Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In May
More Stranger Things right this way!
Summer is on the way, and so are new streaming titles. If you’re looking for new shows and movies coming to Netflix in May, you’re in luck — the streamer just announced its lineup for the month, and there are plenty of new and familiar favorites to enjoy, including the much-anticipated return of Stranger Things. (Planning to watch all the Hawkins chaos in one day? Go for it — even more episodes are on the way when Volume 2 drops this July.)
If you’re more into IRL drama, Netflix has you covered on this front, too. May’s reality offerings include new seasons of The Circle and Bling Empire, plus the new U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum. And May is a great month for original movies and classics on Netflix. Senior Year will see Rebel Wilson return to high school after a 20-year coma on May 13, and two (2!!) Nora Ephron faves, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail, start streaming on May 1.
Of course, we also have to say goodbye to a handful of titles every month. Be sure to have one last Downton Abbey marathon before the beloved period drama leaves Netflix at the end of the month (perfect timing to catch up ahead of the new movie, though!). Hairspray and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies are also leaving the streamer this May.
Ahead, a complete list of all the movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix this month.
What’s Coming In May
May 1
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You've Got Mail
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
- 40 Years Young
- The Circle: Season 4
- El Marginal: Season 5
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
- Summertime: Season 3
May 5
- Blood Sisters
- Clark
- The Pentaverate
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies
May 6
- Along for the Ride
- Marmaduke
- The Sound of Magic
- Thar
- The Takedown
- Welcome to Eden
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
- Outlander: Season 5
- Workin' Moms: Season 6
- 42 Days of Darkness
- Brotherhood: Season 2
- The Circle: Season 4
- Operation Mincemeat
- Our Father
- The Getaway King
May 12
- Maverix
- Savage Beauty
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- New Heights
- Senior Year
May 14
- Borrego
May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
- Blippi's Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2
May 18
- The Circle: Season 4
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- The Perfect Family
- Toscana
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- Insiders: Season 2
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 22
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
- Godspeed
- Sea of Love
May 25
- The Circle: Season 4
- Larva Pendant
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
May 26
- Insiders: Season 2
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
What’s Leaving In May
May 1
- Colony: Seasons 1-3
- Hoarders: Season 11
- WWII in HD: Season 1
May 3
- StartUp: Seasons 1-3
- The Clovehitch Killer
May 12
- Eye in the Sky
May 19
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
May 23
- Shot Caller
May 31
- Battleship
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
- Chloe
- Closer
- Coach Carter
- Dennis the Menace
- Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Free Willy
- Hairspray
- Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
- Happy Feet
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- New Year's Eve
- Sniper: Legacy
- Stardust
- Sucker Punch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Blind Side
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Disaster Artist
- The Final Destination
- Top Gun
- Wild Things
- Zoolander