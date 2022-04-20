Here's Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In May

Summer is on the way, and so are new streaming titles. If you’re looking for new shows and movies coming to Netflix in May, you’re in luck — the streamer just announced its lineup for the month, and there are plenty of new and familiar favorites to enjoy, including the much-anticipated return of Stranger Things. (Planning to watch all the Hawkins chaos in one day? Go for it — even more episodes are on the way when Volume 2 drops this July.)

If you’re more into IRL drama, Netflix has you covered on this front, too. May’s reality offerings include new seasons of The Circle and Bling Empire, plus the new U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum. And May is a great month for original movies and classics on Netflix. Senior Year will see Rebel Wilson return to high school after a 20-year coma on May 13, and two (2!!) Nora Ephron faves, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail, start streaming on May 1.

Of course, we also have to say goodbye to a handful of titles every month. Be sure to have one last Downton Abbey marathon before the beloved period drama leaves Netflix at the end of the month (perfect timing to catch up ahead of the new movie, though!). Hairspray and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies are also leaving the streamer this May.

Ahead, a complete list of all the movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix this month.

What’s Coming In May

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4

El Marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies

May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

The Circle: Season 4

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

The Getaway King

May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

The Circle: Season 4

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

May 25

The Circle: Season 4

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26

Insiders: Season 2

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

What’s Leaving In May

May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

May 12

Eye in the Sky

May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

May 23

Shot Caller

May 31