Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In October 2023
You can’t go wrong spending Halloween with either Casper the Friendly Ghost or Samantha Jones.
Halloween is almost upon us, and Netflix is delivering the goods in time for spooky season — plus many fun titles for those who can’t handle horror. On Sept. 27, Netflix released their monthly list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in October 2023, and whether you’re in the mood to be nostalgic or scared, they have you covered.
A huge slew of familiar films will arrive on Netflix next month, from major franchises like the first two Amazing Spider-Man movies, both Sex and the City movies, and the first four Mission: Impossible films, to heartwarming romantic comedies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride, Love, Actually, and The House Bunny. Of course, there are some ghostly titles as well, like Casper and select seasons of Ghost Hunters.
Sadly, all of this nostalgic goodness means some classics will be departing Netflix in October as well. Subscribers have until Halloween to watch Pride & Prejudice, Steel Magnolias, and Beyoncé’s Pink Panther film. And while millennials can get their TeenNick throwback fix with Drake & Josh arriving on Netflix, Victorious will be leaving by the end of the month.
Here’s the full list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in October 2023, so you can prepare your Halloween marathon watchlist accordingly.
What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2023
Oct. 1
- 60 Days In: Season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the Worlds
Oct. 2
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Oct. 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then
Oct. 4
- Beckham
- Keys to the Heart
- Race to the Summit
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
Oct. 5
- Everything Now
- Khufiya
- Lupin: Part 3
Oct. 6
- A Deadly Invitation
- Ballerina
- Fair Play
Oct. 7
- Strong Girl Nam-soon
Oct. 9
- After
- Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law
Oct. 10
- DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1
- Last One Standing: Season 2
Oct. 11
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
- It Follows
- Once Upon a Star
- Pact of Silence
Oct. 12
- Deliver Us from Evil
- The Fall of the House of Usher
- GOOD NIGHT WORLD
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2
Oct. 13
- The Conference
- Ijogbon
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Oct. 15
- Camp Courage
Oct. 16
- Oggy Oggy: Season 3
Oct. 17
- The Devil on Trial
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had
- I Woke Up A Vampire
- Silver Linings Playbook
Oct. 18
- Kaala Paani
Oct. 19
- American Ninja Warrior: Seasons 12-13
- Bebefinn: Season 2
- Bodies
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
- Crashing Eid
- Crypto Boy
- Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
- Neon
Oct. 20
- Big Mouth: Season 7
- Creature
- Disco Inferno
- Doona!
- Elite: Season 7
- Flashback
- Kandasamys: The Baby
- Old Dads
- Surviving Paradise
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
Oct. 23
- Princess Power: Season 2
Oct. 24
- The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
- Get Gotti
- Minions
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone
Oct. 25
- Absolute Beginners
- Burning Betrayal
- Life on Our Planet
- The UnXplained with William Shatner
Oct. 26
- PLUTO
Oct. 27
- Pain Hustlers
- Sister Death
- Tore
- Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club
Oct. 28
- Castaway Diva
Oct. 29
- Botched: Season 1
Oct. 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga
What’s Leaving Netflix In October 2023
Oct. 1
- The Rental
Oct. 2
- Jexi
Oct. 4
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
Oct. 5
- American Pie: Girls' Rules
Oct. 14
- Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
- One on One: Seasons 1-5
Oct. 31
- Cliffhanger
- Collateral
- Coming to America
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Girl, Interrupted
- Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
- Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
- LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
- Mile 22
- No Strings Attached
- Pride & Prejudice
- Reservoir Dogs
- Steel Magnolias
- Tagged: Seasons 1-3
- Terminator Genisys
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
- Victorious: Seasons 1-2