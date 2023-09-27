Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In October 2023

Halloween is almost upon us, and Netflix is delivering the goods in time for spooky season — plus many fun titles for those who can’t handle horror. On Sept. 27, Netflix released their monthly list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in October 2023, and whether you’re in the mood to be nostalgic or scared, they have you covered.

A huge slew of familiar films will arrive on Netflix next month, from major franchises like the first two Amazing Spider-Man movies, both Sex and the City movies, and the first four Mission: Impossible films, to heartwarming romantic comedies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride, Love, Actually, and The House Bunny. Of course, there are some ghostly titles as well, like Casper and select seasons of Ghost Hunters.

Sadly, all of this nostalgic goodness means some classics will be departing Netflix in October as well. Subscribers have until Halloween to watch Pride & Prejudice, Steel Magnolias, and Beyoncé’s Pink Panther film. And while millennials can get their TeenNick throwback fix with Drake & Josh arriving on Netflix, Victorious will be leaving by the end of the month.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in October 2023, so you can prepare your Halloween marathon watchlist accordingly.

What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2023

Hugh Grant in ‘Love, Actually.’ Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

Oct. 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Oct. 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Oct. 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then

Oct. 4

Beckham

Keys to the Heart

Race to the Summit

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Oct. 5

Everything Now

Khufiya

Lupin: Part 3

Oct. 6

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina

Fair Play

Oct. 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Oct. 9

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

Oct. 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1

Last One Standing: Season 2

Oct. 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

It Follows

Once Upon a Star

Pact of Silence

Oct. 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher

GOOD NIGHT WORLD

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2

Oct. 13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Oct. 15

Camp Courage

Oct. 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3

Oct. 17

The Devil on Trial

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

I Woke Up A Vampire

Silver Linings Playbook

Oct. 18

Kaala Paani

Oct. 19

American Ninja Warrior: Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Crashing Eid

Crypto Boy

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon

Omar Ayuso as Omar in Episode 01 of Élite Matías Uris/Netflix

Oct. 20

Big Mouth: Season 7

Creature

Disco Inferno

Doona!

Elite: Season 7

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Old Dads

Surviving Paradise

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

Oct. 23

Princess Power: Season 2

Oct. 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

Oct. 25

Absolute Beginners

Burning Betrayal

Life on Our Planet

The UnXplained with William Shatner

Oct. 26

PLUTO

Oct. 27

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Tore

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club

Oct. 28

Castaway Diva

Oct. 29

Botched: Season 1

Oct. 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

What’s Leaving Netflix In October 2023

Oct. 1

The Rental

Oct. 2

Jexi

Oct. 4

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Oct. 5

American Pie: Girls' Rules

Oct. 14

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Beyoncé in 'The Pink Panther'. Columbia Pictures / MGM Pictures

Oct. 31