Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In September 2023

As everyone goes back to work or school in September, Netflix is providing great excuses to return to your TV instead. On Aug. 23, Netflix released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving the streaming service, and it’s a very stacked lineup with tons of options to help you procrastinate with work.

At the start of the month, cinema buffs will be able to relive several acclaimed Oscar-nominated films, like Fences, 8 Mile, and Up in the Air, as well as some heartwarming classics like Miss Congeniality, Baby Mama, and the entire Jaws series (yes, those are comforting to some). September will also bring long-awaited returns of some Netflix series, including Season 2 of Selling the OC and the final season of Sex Education.

Naturally, a huge slew of new additions means some tough losses from Netflix’s roster. Subscribers will only have until the end of September to rewatch beloved movies like Titanic, Nanny McPhee, and A League of Their Own. The first two Star Trek films and the entire Rocky saga will also be departing then, meaning you only have a month to plan your movie marathon.

Without further ado, here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In September 2023

Sept. 1

A Day and a Half

Disenchantment: Part 5

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Sept. 2

Love Again

Sept. 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf?

Sept. 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

Sept. 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting For Duty

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir's House

Sept. 7

Dear Child

GAMERA -Rebirth-

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

Top Boy: Season 3

Virgin River: Season 5

What If

Sept. 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Rosa Peral's Tapes

Selling The OC: Season 2

Spy Ops

Sept. 12

Glow Up: Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here

The Wolf of Wall Street

Sept. 13

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

Sept. 14

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday's Widows

Sept. 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2

Wipeout Part 1

Sept. 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Sept. 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

Sept. 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

Sept. 20

Hard Broken

New Amsterdam: Season 5

Sept. 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2

Scissor Seven: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 4

Sept. 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Sept. 23

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Sept. 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Sept. 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Sept. 27

Encounters

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

Sept. 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

Sept. 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

What’s Leaving Netflix In September 2023

Sept. 2

The Debt Collector

Sept. 4

Vampire Academy

Sept. 6

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Sept. 12

Colette

Sept. 14

Intervention: Season 21

Sept. 29

Annihilation

Sept. 30