Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In September 2023
Prepare for comfort movies, real estate drama, and sex galore.
As everyone goes back to work or school in September, Netflix is providing great excuses to return to your TV instead. On Aug. 23, Netflix released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving the streaming service, and it’s a very stacked lineup with tons of options to help you procrastinate with work.
At the start of the month, cinema buffs will be able to relive several acclaimed Oscar-nominated films, like Fences, 8 Mile, and Up in the Air, as well as some heartwarming classics like Miss Congeniality, Baby Mama, and the entire Jaws series (yes, those are comforting to some). September will also bring long-awaited returns of some Netflix series, including Season 2 of Selling the OC and the final season of Sex Education.
Naturally, a huge slew of new additions means some tough losses from Netflix’s roster. Subscribers will only have until the end of September to rewatch beloved movies like Titanic, Nanny McPhee, and A League of Their Own. The first two Star Trek films and the entire Rocky saga will also be departing then, meaning you only have a month to plan your movie marathon.
Without further ado, here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In September 2023
Sept. 1
- A Day and a Half
- Disenchantment: Part 5
- Friday Night Plan
- Happy Ending
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4
- 8 Mile
- Arrival
- Baby Mama
- Couples Retreat
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fences
- Field of Dreams
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Land of the Lost
- Matilda
- Miss Congeniality
- National Security
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece Heart of Gold
- One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
- Public Enemies
- S.W.A.T.: Season 6
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
Sept. 2
- Love Again
Sept. 3
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf?
Sept. 5
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
Sept. 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- Infamy
- Predators
- Reporting For Duty
- Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
- Tahir's House
Sept. 7
- Dear Child
- GAMERA -Rebirth-
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3
- Top Boy: Season 3
- Virgin River: Season 5
- What If
Sept. 8
- A Time Called You
- Burning Body
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1
- Rosa Peral's Tapes
- Selling The OC: Season 2
- Spy Ops
Sept. 12
- Glow Up: Season 5
- Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here
- The Wolf of Wall Street
Sept. 13
- Class Act
- Freestyle
- Wrestlers
Sept. 14
- Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
- Once Upon a Crime
- Thursday's Widows
Sept. 15
- Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
- Band of Brothers
- The Club: Part 2
- El Conde
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
- Intervention: Season 22
- Love at First Sight
- Miseducation
- The Pacific
- Surviving Summer: Season 2
- Wipeout Part 1
Sept. 16
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Sept. 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
Sept. 19
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer
- The Saint of Second Chances
Sept. 20
- Hard Broken
- New Amsterdam: Season 5
Sept. 21
- KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2
- Scissor Seven: Season 4
- Sex Education: Season 4
Sept. 22
- The Black Book
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak
- Love Is Blind: Season 5
Sept. 23
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
Sept. 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
Sept. 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando?
Sept. 27
- Encounters
- Overhaul
- Street Flow 2
Sept. 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Love is in the Air
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
Sept. 29
- Choona
- Do Not Disturb
- Love Is Blind: Season 5
- Nowhere
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
What’s Leaving Netflix In September 2023
Sept. 2
- The Debt Collector
Sept. 4
- Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
- The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Sept. 12
- Colette
Sept. 14
- Intervention: Season 21
Sept. 29
- Annihilation
Sept. 30
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- A League of Their Own
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- Clear and Present Danger
- Doom
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
- Kick-Ass
- Lawless
- Nanny McPhee
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Titanic
- Warm Bodies