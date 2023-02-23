Nicola Coughlan Just Leaked The Funniest BTS Snap From Bridgerton S3

Filming a globally-known Regency era drama comes with its risks, and both Nicola Coughlan and Adjoa Andoh have previously spoken about some of the more hazardous things the Bridgerton cast have to deal with on set (yes, it involves those well-known corsets). But now, Coughlan is back with another behind-the-scenes reveal that involves one famous former U.S. President. I mean, you wouldn’t think that Lady Whistledown and Donald Trump have anything in common but in a recent Instagram post, Coughlan has revealed that they might just share one similarity.

On her Instagram Stories, the actor — who portrays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series — first shared a widely-circulated meme of Donald Trump with his trademark hair in a combover-style alongside the caption, “What I looked like today when my wig came off.” In true comedic fashion for the Derry Girls actor, she then shared a photo of herself recreating the same image, donning a similar facial expression to the former president as well as showing fans her hair after a wig mishap on set. Well, it can’t always be smooth sailing in the hair department, especially with the bold and unique hairstyles fans are used to seeing in the period drama.

The 36-year-old actor is currently filming Bridgerton Season 3, which sees the series turn its focus on to Penelope (Lady Whistledown herself), following her own love story with Colin Bridgerton. Not too much is known about the specifics of how the Netflix series will portray the relationship of Penelope and Colin — nicknamed Polin by fans — but it’s pretty likely to be heavily based on Julia Quinn’s fourth instalment of the book series. In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, we see the pair find themselves in a friends-to-lovers situation. And we, for one, cannot wait.