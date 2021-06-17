It's a back-to-back celebration for Olivia Rodrigo. After a massive breakout music career, recently bagging three VMAs wins, including the coveted Best New Artist award, it seems like her acting and her acting career isn’t taking a backseat either. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has just been greenlit for Season 3. Disney+ announced on Monday, Sept. 13, that a third season is now in the works following the well-received success of the first two installments. (Both seasons’ soundtracks netted almost 1.5 billion combined streams so far.)

This time around, the Wildcats seniors will be leaving the musical corridors of East High to take their tunes to a new location: sleepaway camp. Series creator Tim Federle said in a statement, “We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three,” adding that he’s “grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats.” Here’s everything we know so far about Season 3 of HSMTMTS and the Wildcats’ “ultimate summer.”

HSMTMTS Season 3 Cast

Based on where Season 2 ended, it’s likely that most of the HSMTMTS main cast would return for the third season. Rodrigo, who plays Nini Salazar-Roberts, told The Guardian in May that she was committed to HSMTMTS for two more years, which suggests she’s in at least one, if not two, more seasons of the popular series in the works. Meanwhile, Rodrigo’s co-star Joshua Bassett, who plays Nini’s love interest Ricky Bowen, told PopSugar that he would “love to dance more in Season 3,” suggesting a possible return for him as well.

Rodrigo and Bassett are central to the show’s appeal, with the former’s music career taking off between the first and second seasons of the show. In January, she dropped her debut single, “drivers license,” a viral hit that went on to be parodied on SNL and, months later, won Song of the Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Many also believe “drivers license” is about a possible love triangle involving Rodrigo, Bassett, and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, which has created a new froth of interest around the Disney+ show.

In fact, Federle told Decider in May that “I know it’s certainly impacted album streams. I don’t always love the [streaming] algorithm, but the algorithm is such that she has one single, and then all of a sudden ‘All I Want’ starts playing and I think people are like, ‘Wait, what’s this?’” He also said there was no awkwardness between Rodrigo and Bassett on set after the success of her solo releases. “I did not feel the material impact anything other than everybody, including Josh, being exceptionally excited for Olivia with this crazy rocket ride.”

It’s unclear so far if some of the new characters from Season 2 — Derek Hough as Zack Roy, Olivia Rose Keegan as Lily, Roman Banks as Howie — would also reprise their roles, but a Disney+ spokesperson told Variety that the cast should be announced soon.

HSMTMTS Season 3 Plot

Aside from the promise of “campfires, summer romances, and curfew-less nights,” it’s difficult to speculate what the plot of a third season might entail. We do know much of the cast would be entering their senior year of high school by then, creating plenty of potential storylines involving relationships, college applications, and more.

As to the music, your guess is as good as ours. Each season’s storyline has focused on remaking a musical: the original High School Musical in Season 1 and Beauty and the Beast in Season 2. Maybe this season, they’ll do a remake of Camp Rock. Who knows, perhaps they’ll even include some songs from the original High School Musical 3? Bassett certainly hopes so. “Hopefully we'll get the budget approved for one of those rotating hallways that they had in High School Musical 3," he told PopSugar.

HSMTMTS Season 3 Trailer

Production begins in Los Angeles later this year, so expect the trailer for HSMTMTS Season 3 to drop once production wraps.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot and cast details as more information on HSMTMTS becomes available.