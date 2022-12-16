Musical talent runs in Pink’s family. On Dec. 13, the “So What” singer shared a video of her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, performing in her first recital. “So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away.” In the clip, Willow sings her rendition of “The Rose Song,” an original from the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, performed by teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo. Pink tagged the “deja vu” singer on her post and Rodrigo commented a day later. “I’m crying!!!!! what a special girl,” she said in the comments section.

Other stars also replied to the post including Jeremy Renner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Mandy Moore. “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar,” the This is Us actor and singer said.

In Season 2 of HSMTMTS, the Wildcats mount a musical production of Beauty and the Beast, and Nini (Rodrigo) is cast as the mystical rose. In Episode 6, Nini composes and performs “The Rose Song” and even plays it on the piano. The “good 4 u” singer actually penned the song in real life and is the only credited writer for it.

Just like Rodrigo’s HSMTMTS character, Willow has also been performing in school productions. This year, she was part of the ensemble cast for her school’s run of Grease. Willow even lent her expertise to her mom when she helped Pink rehearse for the singer’s tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. “My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theater production, and she actually helped me learn the song,” the “So What” singer told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. Willow chimed in to say she also did Mamma Mia the year before.

It helps that Willow has had some practice. In 2021, Pink commissioned her then-nine-year-old daughter to perform with her at the Billboard Music Awards, where she received the Icon Award. The mother and daughter did an acrobatic dance to “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which they recorded together.

Just a few years prior, Willow was featured singing in a behind-the-scenes video of her mom recording “A Million Dreams.” The clip was released as part of The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

If Pink isn’t performing with her daughter, she’s talking about her on stage. In 2017, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer touched audiences after sharing a conversation she had with Willow about living her truth during her acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs.

Petition for Willow to perform a medley of her mom’s songs next.