Oscar Isaac Met His Wife When He Was Dressed Like A "Weirdo" At A Party

The Internet’s boyfriend Oscar Isaac has had plenty of onscreen connections fans have collectively gushed over. He had us rooting for his reunion with the round droid BB-8 for the entirety of the most recent Star Wars trilogy. Though short-lived, his onscreen connection to Lady Jessica in Dune felt so real we completely understand why she chose to flout the Bene Gesserit’s traditions for him. And do we even have to mention that viral photo of Isaac kissing his Scenes From A Marriage counterpart Jessica Chastain’s arm at the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet? But there is one relationship that deserves even more admiration (or, let’s be honest, envy), and it’s his marriage to Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind.

Lind and Isaac have been dating for longer than you might realize and even share multiple “babies” together. (They have two actual human children, a shared production company, and multiple collaborative projects with Isaac in front of the camera and Lind behind the lens.) Here’s what to know about Isaac and Lind’s relationship timeline, which proves their romantic connection is just as strong as their creative one.

2012: Lind Met Isaac At A Party While He Was In Character

Because the actor is so private, there’s been much confusion about when Isaac and Lind actually met. But Isaac alludes to meeting an unnamed “documentary filmmaker” as early as 2012 while promoting his 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis. In an interview with NPR about the project, Isaac revealed he would “go to parties and try to interact the way Llewyn does” as part of research before filming even began. Apparently, he even dressed as his folk singer character to one party he attended a month before shooting. “I was sitting in the corner just eating. I was the only person eating at the party,” he began, adding, “and this girl who ended up, she's a documentary filmmaker, so obviously she spotted the weirdo and went directly to that one.” Apparently, she sat with him and talked to him “for a long time.” When the interviewer asked whether she was disappointed after finding out he was in character for research, Isaac laughed it off, saying, “You know, kind of.” According to a press conference for the film, production already started by early spring of 2012, so that places this meeting around that time.

Lind (sort of) confirmed the timeline when she posted an Instagram photo in 2020 of a “slutty yet maternal” dress that helped her “lure” her husband eight years prior.

Later in 2012, Isaac performed a piece in New York City opposite dancer Bobbi Jene Smith called Arrowed and Lind was in the audience, filming the performance.

2013: Isaac Starred In Lind’s Project

It would take years before the two would confirm their relationship status, but that didn’t stop Isaac and Lind from openly collaborating. In 2013, Lind started a project called Staircase Sessions, featuring artists singing in staircases. Isaac has been in four out of 13 of the videos, including one where he sings his own composition, “Sweet Lady Death.”

2016: They Finally Made Their First Public Outing At The Golden Globes

Isaac and Lind (a then-unnamed plus one) sent the world ablaze when they were photographed kissing at the 2016 Golden Globes. After he won Best Actor for Show Me a Hero, Isaac planted a kiss on Lind before receiving his award on stage. Before the kiss, the public didn’t even know Isaac had a girlfriend.

March 2017: They Got Married And Announced The Pregnancy

Fans were even more shocked when the couple got married a year later, in March of 2017. Speaking to GQ in 2018, Isaac revealed the “tons of reasons” why they wed. Though he said the Danes “don’t really believe in marriage,” she wasn’t “a citizen” and “was very pregnant” at the time, so it was more practical that way. The actor also said there was “an element of figuring out ‘Well, where are we going to be?’” and “wanting to be a family unit a bit more.”

He added, “Right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw [Lind] carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever. And I just wanted to take that extra step as well.”

While Isaac said they wed in March, it seems like Lind has a different timeline, celebrating their anniversary a month earlier. On Feb. 23, 2022, Lind posted a photo to Instagram captioned, “5 Years of being married to this handsome fella.” She even thanked some of their wedding guests, prompting people to flood the post with “Happy Anniversary” greetings.

April 2017: Their First Son Was Born

Soon after their wedding, Isaac and Lind welcomed their first son, Eugene, in April of 2017. He was named after Isaac’s mom, Eugenia, who passed away in February 2017.

Because Lind’s due date was so soon after the wedding, they postponed their honeymoon. They eventually took a trip to the Caribbean many months later. Apparently, Isaac had just returned from his honeymoon at the time of his GQ interview in January of 2018.

Talking about how Lind took care of their newborn while he was doing Hamlet at the Public Theater in New York, Isaac called Lind an “incredible woman.” He told GQ, “My wife, God bless her, was with a newborn at home while I'm doing Hamlet, and that was a lot to deal with.”

September 2017: Vogue Confirms Lind and Isaac’s Early Beginnings

In 2017, Lind collaborated with Isaac’s Arrowed costar Smith for the documentary Bobbi Jene. In a Vogue feature about the critically-acclaimed project, the publication recalled the time “Isaac’s then-girlfriend, now-wife, Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind, was in the audience filming” Arrowed. This confirmed speculation that Lind and Isaac had been together since 2012.

October 2019: They Welcomed Another Child

The couple welcomed their second son, Mads, in October 2019, though they took a page from the celebrity playbook and waited before revealing his name.

February 2020: Lind And Isaac Founded A Production Company

In February of the following year, the creative couple launched their own production company, Mad Gene Media. According to the official website, it’s a New York-based company that focuses on “brave, powerful and diverse storytelling on many different platforms.” Their content includes “podcasts, graphic novels, documentary film, live performance, shorts, and features.” Under their company, Lind and Isaac have pursued collaborations and separate projects like London, Isaac’s film with Ben Stiller as the director.

November 2020: The Letter Room Premiered

Isaac and Lind then somehow found the time to work on their biggest collaboration yet, The Letter Room. Premiering in November 2020, the Oscar-nominated short film follows an officer who inspects letters sent to prisoners and who gets too entangled with the envelopes’ contents.

In a tribute to Isaac, who unfortunately is not on social media, Lind wrote, “Thank you for trusting me to direct you while I was 7 months pregnant.”