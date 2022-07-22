Prince George Bares Striking Resemblance To William In Adorable New Birthday Portrait

In celebration of his ninth birthday on July 22, Kensington Palace released Prince George’s Birthday photo — and he’s all grown up. The sweet portrait was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media accounts, along with a caption that read: “George is turning 9!” The snap, which shows the young prince smiling from ear-to-ear whilst clad in a blue collared shirt, was reportedly taken by his mother Kate Middleton during a family holiday in the UK earlier this year.

Leading Prince George’s birthday tributes are Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, who shared their well wishes on their official Clarence House Instagram account. The original picture was reposted on the couple’s Instagram profile stories alongside the message: “Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George,” followed by a cupcake emoji.

Meanwhile, royal admirers couldn’t help but notice George’s striking resemblance to his father. “He looks just like William to me,” one user wrote on Instagram, while another fan enthused: “What a fantastic photo. George looks so much like his dad.”

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has used her photography skills to celebrate her three children. She has previously shared some adorable birthday snaps of George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last year, George’s eighth birthday portrait — also captured by his mother — paid tribute to his late great-grandfather Prince Philip, who had sadly passed away just a few months prior at the age of 99 in April 2021. In the photo, George is seen perched on a Land Rover Defender, a car driven regularly by the Duke of Edinburgh, in the English countryside near the Cambridge’s Norfolk residence.

Middleton’s passion for photography has been lauded by other senior members of the royal family. In the ITV documentary Camilla’s Country Life, the Duchess of Cornwall said her step-daughter-in-law is “an extremely good photographer,” adding that photography seems to come to Middleton “sort of naturally.” High praise indeed.