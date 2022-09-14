The Controversy Behind Prince Harry & Andrew’s Funeral Attire, Explained

The newly-proclaimed King Charles III declared a state of mourning for the royal family following Her Majesty’s death, which will extend for a week after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. All working royals including King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward will wear their military uniforms during the funeral and the various ceremonies which come before. Meanwhile, the non-working royals are to wear plain clothing. Since Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working royals, according to protocol, they would not be permitted to wear their uniforms.

However, it’s been reported that an exception has been made for Prince Andrew to wear his military uniform when he stands guard around the Queen’s coffin during the final vigil at the lying-in-state, per The Independent. This exception has been reportedly made out of a “special mark of respect.”

But this courtesy seemingly hasn’t been extended to Prince Harry, who served in the army and was deployed to Afghanistan. A spokesperson for the royal confirmed to HuffPost that “the Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

The spokesperson said of Prince Harry: “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

When Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal, he also lost his honorary military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines. In his moving tribute to his “granny,” he mentioned special memories of the Queen attending his passing out parade when he became an officer in the British army.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew lost his royal title when his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light and caused public uproar. More recently, he was also involved in a civil sexual assault case filed by Virginia Giuffre — of which he denies all claims to — and paid out a reported £12 million in a settlement. As a result, the Queen stripped him of his titles in January 2022.

Previously, Prince Andrew served in the Falklands War and was a Royal Navy officer, retaining his rank as a Vice Admiral. The Queen addressed this question of military uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral by changing the dress code to all black clothing for all members of the royal family.