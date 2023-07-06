There would be no couple on the planet that’s more talked about than a British prince and the son of the U.S. president, which is why the idea makes perfect movie fodder. On July 6, Amazon released the trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue, the anticipated film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 YA rom-com novel which tells that heartwarming story, and Twitter is already experiencing all of the feels.

The gay rom-com stars rising actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the U.S., and Prince Henry, a British heir to the throne, who were international frenemies growing up. But after a cake-filled fiasco at the royal wedding of Henry’s brother, the two must fake a united front to prevent a diplomatic crisis between their two countries. Their feud turns into friendship, and soon enough, full-blown romance, and their biggest challenge quickly becomes figuring out whether their relationship is sustainable within the public eye.

Naturally, both fans of the book and the actual Royal Family will clock some parallels between Henry and Prince Harry, thanks to their cross-country love stories that don’t follow the Royal playbook. Even the character’s full name, Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor, is a play on the real-life Prince, but Galitzine insists his character isn’t a carbon copy. “Henry is complicated in a different way and dealing with different issues,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “[They share] the concept of someone who was born into the public eye, but the responsibilities that he carries for his family and the pressures that come with that are entirely unique.”

Fans of the book had been casting their ideal Alex and Henry for years, and when Perez and Galitzine were announced as the leads, social media was ecstatic. Immediately after the trailer premiered, fans of the book flooded Twitter with their reactions, which ranged from intensely emotional to downright hilarious memes.

Twitter quickly claimed their favorite character, the President’s deputy chief of staff Zahra Bankston (Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi), who delivers multiple excellent one-liners in less than two minutes, such as “You better act like the sun shines out of his ass and you have a Vitamin D deficiency.”

However, what Twitter may be most excited about is President Ellen Claremont, the U.S.’s first female president played by Uma Thurman, because, well... it’s Uma Thurman.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 11.