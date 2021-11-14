Bravo viewers have known about Jen Shah’s arrest since March, but eight months later, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might finally reveal who tipped off the feds. After teasing the dramatic scene in which Shah receives a mysterious phone calls and bails on a cast trip to Colorado 12 minutes before authorities storm the party bus since the RHOSLC premiere, fans finally got more information by the ninth episode, including that Shah told her co-stars and producers that she needed to abruptly leave because husband Sharrieff Shah Sr. had been hospitalized with internal bleeding.

Now, viewers will get a firsthand look at the ensuing fallout, with Episode 10 showing the cast’s “raw” reactions in the hours that followed Shah’s indictment for allegedly defrauding hundreds of victims — many of whom were over age 55 — in what prosecutors describe as a telemarketing fraud scheme between 2012 and 2021. (Both Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith, who was named as a co-conspirator, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in April.) As the RHOSLC Season 2 trailer teased, Shah’s cast mates largely seemed to be in agreement that Meredith Marks could have alerted agents to Shah’s whereabouts on the day of her arrest, and the speculation will heat up in Episode 10.

“Bottom line is, Meredith knows a lot of information,” Lisa Barlow tells co-stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Jennie Nguyen in one upcoming scene. Once Marks joins the dinner, Rose tells her point-blank, “It looks like you have have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted.” Later, Shah angrily shouts at Marks, “I swear to God, if you had anything to do with the bullsh*t charges against me…”

Since filming, however, Marks has denied involvement in Shah’s indictment and arrest, insisting to Entertainment Tonight in September that she “absolutely [did] not” call the feds. Later appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, however, the jewelry designer played coy when the host asked if she had a hand in turning Shah in. “Andy, haven’t you heard me tell everyone not to come after my family?” she hinted, referencing issues she’s had with her co-star discussing her marriage, as well as making comments about son Brooks Marks on social media.

Marks’ comments on WWHL were most likely a joke, however. In October, she told Page Six that she was “really kind of upset and offended” by her RHOSLC co-stars’ onscreen accusations. “There was a lot of other stuff going on that you’ll see at that dinner that I was already kind of put on guard about,” Marks told the outlet, admitting she felt “a little bit attacked” during the scene. “I was kind of really taken, initially, very much taken by surprise. And then I got kind of angry because I was like, ‘You know what? Not just Jen, but all of the women who are saying this, they all know that this investigation started in, you know, nine years ago. Like, that was public information.’”

Aside from the Marks family, Shah has also had her share of drama with co-star Mary M. Cosby, and also recently teased a contentious falling out with her former designer Koa Johnson. (For what it’s worth, Marks and Cosby were the only two who didn’t travel with the rest of the cast to Colorado.) At the end of the day, however, the truth might not be quite so salacious. The fraud case in which Shah was named began in 2019 (when the first 10 alleged participants — any of whom could have flipped on Shah — were charged), and so the investigation has likely been ongoing for quite some time. As for how the New York Police Department, Homeland Security, and others knew Shah would be at Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser the day she was arrested, the entire production team, cast, and their associates were aware of the trip’s not-so-secret itinerary.

Although the answer of whether or not someone betrayed Shah may never be revealed, there will surely be plenty of finger-pointing in Episode 10 — and until her trial begins in March 2022.