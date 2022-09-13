On Thursday, Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, had died aged 96. Upon her passing, the Queen’s first-born child, King Charles III, became the new monarch, marking a new era in British royal history. King Charles’s ascension to the throne brought on some significant changes to currency, the national anthem, and royal titles. In the modern era, the changing of official titles also translates to the updating of the royal Instagram and Twitter handles. Find out everything to know about the royal family’s new social media accounts, below.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the official titles of several senior royals were immediately changed, including the Duchess of Cornwall, who is now officially the Queen Consort. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton — formerly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — are now titled the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and King Charles has also granted the pair the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.

As mentioned, these royal title changes were reflected on social media. Soon after the Queen’s passing, the official @dukeandduchessofcambridge Instagram and @KensingtonRoyal Twitter accounts were updated with new usernames and handles to display Prince William and Middleton’s current royal titles.

As for the official @ClarenceHouse Twitter and Instagram accounts belonging to the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, no changes have been made. Instead, both accounts are “no longer being updated,” and followers are being redirected to the official royal family accounts on both Twitter and Instagram for any social media updates regarding King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Changes to the royal social media accounts weren’t the only online updates to have been made in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death. The official royal family website was also swiftly refreshed to list the new titles of King Charles II, Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.