Is RuPaul The Best Reality TV Host Ever? The Emmys Think So

For decades, RuPaul owned the title of being the preeminent drag queen, and he even labeled himself as “the Supermodel of the World.” He certainly was a star in certain circles, but he struggled to find mainstream success and critical acclaim. Nowadays, he’s a bigger star than he’s ever been as the creator of the global RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. He’s not only a household name with one of the most successful reality shows of all time to his credit, he’s also quickly becoming an awards season favorite, one who wasted no time making history in the TV industry.

With nine Emmy nominations in 2021, Drag Race is the most nominated reality program this year, with RuPaul earning three individual nods as an executive producer and host. The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19, but several of the winners were already revealed at the Sept. 11 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where RuPaul won another Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, beating out hosts from Shark Tank, Top Chef, Queer Eye, and Nailed It!

The 60-year-old entertainer has now won the Outstanding Host category six times in six consecutive years since 2016, the year he was first nominated. RuPaul has come to dominate this particular category like none before him. With this win, he furthers his lead over the previous record holder: Survivor’s Jeff Probst, who has come out on top four times.

Watching Drag Race, it is clear that RuPaul gives his all in each and every episode. He’s funny, sassy, hard on the queens when he needs to be, and he doles out more life advice and excellent lessons in one season than most hosts do in their entire careers. RuPaul’s ability to carry the reality program with his charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is unparalleled, and while viewers always pick their favorite contestants each time the program returns, Drag Race just wouldn’t be the same without its namesake founder, and the Emmys clearly agree.

RuPaul also nabbed another Emmy as the executive producer on RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, a post-show spinoff series that follows the contestants backstage as they talk about their struggles with the challenges and the drama among themselves. Untucked won Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, triumphing for the first time with its fifth nomination.

With two new trophies, RuPaul is now a 10-time Emmy winner off of 16 nominations, joining an exclusive club of double-digit winners. He’s now tied as the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history. If RuPaul wins Outstanding Competition Program on Sept. 19, he will break the record.

Drag Race has won the Outstanding Competition Program Emmy for the past three years. If Drag Race does emerge as the champion again, the LGBTQ-focused show will tie with The Voice for the second-most wins of all time, coming in behind only The Amazing Race, which is in a distant first place with an impressive 10 trophies. Overall, Drag Race has earned 48 Emmy nominations and won 23 times since 2016. This year at the Creative Arts Emmys, the show also won the Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Picture Editing categories.