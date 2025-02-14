Sabrina Carpenter isn’t fazed by your “bad reviews.” The singer released the deluxe version of her Grammy-winning album Short n’ Sweet on Valentine’s Day, which contains five new songs that are perfect for celebrating and mourning love, depending on your mood. On the final track, “Bad Reviews,” she manages to do both, with a potential nod to a famous ex.

When the singer announced her Short n’ Sweet Deluxe tracklist on Feb. 4, the letters “ba” were scratched out in pencil before the new song title “Bad Reviews.” This led some fans to believe the track may be a nod to her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

Lyrically, “Bad Reviews” feels like a sequel to her hit single “Please Please Please.” In her new music video for Dolly Parton’s “Please” remix, the duo kidnaps a guy dressed just like Keoghan in the original video. As Carpenter herself once sang, “what a coincidence.”

On the wistful country-inspired ditty, co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff, Carpenter admits that her lover has major red flags and “bad reviews” from friends. But she’s actively opting to ignore them. It’s a bittersweet evolution from “Please,” where she infamously begs her lover, “Don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker.”

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At this point, Carpenter’s beau has not listened, but she’s having trouble letting him go. She even alludes to her rumored on-and-off dynamic with Keoghan in the final refrain. “All the friends tryna save me, well, I, I cut them loose, ‘cause I refuse to be wrong again,” she sings. “And I can’t lose another boy that’s not even my boyfriend.”

Sabrina’s “Bad Reviews” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s new song “Bad Reviews” below.

I’ve heard all the bad news and the bad reviews

Couple bad gut feelings, well, I’ve had them too

But, still, I choose to be in love with you

Been alone for so long, I’ve got somethin' to prove

If I close an eye, it’s almost like your red flags are blue

So, still, I choose to be in love with you

Short fuse and long baths, like you’re fresh out of rehab

And I’m fresh out of any good judgment

I’m intentionally careless, least I got self-awareness

Just want someone to love me who doesn’t

I’ve heard all the bad news and the bad reviews

All the friends tryna save me, well, I, I cut them loose

‘Cause I refuse to be wrong again

And I can’t lose another boy that’s not even my boyfriend

Still, I choose to be in love with you

Ooh, still, I choose to be in love with you