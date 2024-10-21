Sabrina Carpenter may only be five feet tall, but this girl can do it all. The singer, actress, and bonafide style icon is having a huge year. She’s headlining her first-ever arena tour, enjoying the success of her number one album Short n’ Sweet, and recently graced the cover of TIME’s 100Next issue. This former Disney star is officially a household name — as well as the proud creator behind what many have hailed the song of the summer (in case you’ve been living under a rock, I’m talking about Carpenter’s runaway hit “Espresso”).

Carpenter was born on May 11, 1999, making her a sensual and hardworking Taurus. This is one of the signs ruled by the romantic and relationship-oriented planet Venus, so it’s no wonder this pop star draws so much creative inspiration from her love life. Meanwhile, Carpenter’s moon is in Pisces, making her nostalgic and deeply emotional, too. Her witty, punchy, and flirtatious songwriting style is uniquely her own, but there’s a little something in her recent discography that every zodiac sign can relate to.

Here’s the Sabrina Carpenter song that perfectly captures each zodiac sign’s vibe.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) “Bed Chem” Aries are assertive and impulsive fire signs, so a red-hot track like “Bed Chem” perfectly captures their feisty and flirty energy. Aries are ruled by the lusty and passionate planet Mars, so you already know they can get down with this spicy, in-your-face track based on the title alone. Provocative but lighthearted lyrics like these sound like could have been written by a fast and fun-loving Aries: “Come right on me, I mean camaraderie / Said you're not in my time zone, but you wanna be / Where art thou? Why not uponeth me? / See it in my mind, let's fulfill the prophecy.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) “Sharpest Tool” Carpenter is a Taurus, so naturally a raw and vulnerable track like “Sharpest Tool” will reflect her zodiacal spirit. In fact, in an interview at the GRAMMY Museum in August 2024, Carpenter shared that this track is “so special” to her, and it was the song off Short n’ Sweet that she was most nervous for her fans to hear. “We were goin' right, then you took a left / Left me with a lot of sh*t to second-guess / Guess I'll waste another year on wondering.” Lyrics like these are so true to the Taurean desire to stick with something and see it through to the bitter end — even if it’s a situationship that they know may not be in their best interest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) “Nonsense” Full of tongue-twisters and double entendres, this fun track from Carpenter’s 2023 album emails i can’t send gives pure Gemini vibes. It’s about being so head over heels for someone that you can’t think or talk straight, but its lyrics are impeccably witty, and they perfectly capture Gemini’s chit-chatty nature. After all, these quick and sharp-tongued air signs are associated with communication. Plus, you know your Gemini friends sound like this from time to time: “I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense / I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin' / I'm talkin', I'm talkin' Blah, blah, blah, blah.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) “Juno” Sensitive Cancers seek comfort and emotional security, so when they fall hard for someone, it’s easy for them to daydream about being together forever. In “Juno,” Carpenter sings about this very fantasy: “I know you want my touch for life / If you love me right, then who knows?” she ponders. Her Venus in Cancer is showing. Carpenter even extends her fantasy into building a family with someone: “You know I just might let you lock me down tonight / One of me is cute, but two though?” Cancers are ruled by the maternal and nurturing moon, so this is right up their alley.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) “Espresso” “Espresso” was a smash hit and the lead single off of Carpenter’s most recent album, so this fun and sassy bop is suited for a sparkly fire sign like Leo, which is ruled by the sun itself. Plus, Leo season hits during the height of summer — and this was most definitely this season’s anthem. The song aligns with Leo’s vibes in more than just its popularity. Its ultra-confident lyrics are totally true to the Leo lifestyle: “I can't relate to desperation / My 'give-a-f*cks' are on vacation / And I got this one boy, and he won't stop calling / When they act this way, I know I got 'em.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) “Slim Pickins” Detail-oriented Virgos strive for perfection and have high expectations, so it makes sense that they can be a little bit picky and critical. That’s why “Slim Pickins” is most definitely their Short n’ Sweet anthem. In the song, Carpenter complains she has no choice but to lower her standards while dating men because “the good ones are deceased or taken.” The whole song is very Virgo-coded, but the line about being turned off by someone’s grammatical errors will truly speak to their hearts: “Jesus, what's a girl to do? / This boy doesn't even know the difference between ‘there,’ ‘their’ and ‘they are.’”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) “Please Please Please” Libras are ruled by the romantic planet Venus, so they’re all about relationships and truly love being in love. But these socially-savvy air signs are also objective enough to know they can be delulu when they like someone, so a track like “Please Please Please” is aligned with their vibe. “Please, please, please don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice,” Sabrina sings, like a truly aesthetically-conscious Libra. “I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker.” Libras want romance, but they don’t want to compromise their reputation over it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) “Taste” Scorpios are intense water signs who feel things deeply, so if someone crosses them, they’re unlikely to forgive or forget. And when it comes to their ex-lovers and their ex’s new lovers, they’re probably not exactly wishing them well — and that’s exactly what the playfully vengeful track “Taste” is all about. “Now I'm gone, but you're still laying next to me, one degree of separation,” Carpenter sings to her ex’s new lover. “I heard you're back together, and if that's true, you'll just have to taste me when he's kissing you.” Fixed signs like Scorpios know how to hold onto a grudge, so they’ll certainly understand the song’s sentiment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) “Feather” Wanderlust-driven Sagittarians are free spirits to their core, so nothing feels better to them than being free of any emotional baggage weighing them down. That’s why the fun track “Feather” from 2023’s emails i can’t send is so up their alley, as it’s about the thrill of finally getting over someone and no longer being brought down by the relationship. Any post-breakup Sagittarius can probably relate to lines like “I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life,” and “It feels so good not caring where you are tonight.” These fire signs come alive when they can jump back into their whimsical and happy-go-lucky lifestyles.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) “Good Graces” Pragmatic Capricorns are down-to-business earth signs, and they know better than to waste their time or energy on unserious endeavors. That’s why “Good Graces” is such a Capricorn-coded track, as this song serves as Carpenter’s warning to anyone who thinks they can play games with her in a relationship: “I don't waste a second, I know lots of guys / You do something suspect this cute *ss bye-bye.” The message is simple, clear, and direct, as exemplified in the titular lyrics: “Boy, it's not that complicated / You should stay in my good graces.” Capricorns only invest in things that will serve them long-term, so staying in their good graces is necessary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) “because i liked a boy” Aquarius is an innovative air sign with the ability to zoom out and look at situations objectively, so the complicated lore behind the track “because i liked a boy” makes it a song after their high-concept hearts. Many speculate that the song was Carpenter’s alleged response to the online hate she received for dating actor and singer Joshua Bassett, who was linked with Olivia Rodrigo. Aquarius is associated with the collective at large, so writing a song in response to the entire world wide web instead of directing it toward one individual is very much this sign’s vibe. “It's not internet illusions / Just two kids going through it,” Carpenter sings, clarifying the line that gets blurred between fact and fiction online.