Sabrina Carpenter is bringing in one of the country greats to work late with her, ‘cause they’re both singers. On Feb. 4, Carpenter surprised fans by announcing the deluxe edition of her album Short n’ Sweet, and yes, it features Dolly Parton on a remix of her country-pop hit “Please Please Please.”

Taking to Instagram, Carpenter revealed the new tracklist and lipstick-printed cover art for Short n’ Sweet Deluxe, in honor of her acclaimed album winning two Grammys on Feb. 2. Carpenter took home Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakthrough hit single “Espresso.”

“As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’ ) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order,” she wrote. “And yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t!!!!!” Parton has yet to comment or condemn her swearing, but she did share Carpenter’s post on her Instagram Story.

The new version adds five tracks to the original album, including the Parton collaboration, the previously released bonus track “Busy Woman,” and three entirely new songs: “15 Minutes,” “Couldn't Make It Any Harder,” and “Bad Reviews.”

Sabrina’s Love Of Country

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Carpenter gets into her country bag on Short n’ Sweet, with the banjo-inflected “Sharpest Tool,” hoedown stomper “Coincidence,” and twang-y ballad “Slim Pickins’” taking cues from the genre both sonically and lyrically. But she also has a history of showing love to her favorite country divas by performing with them.

While headlining San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August, Carpenter brought out Kacey Musgraves to perform a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin,’” complete with dazzling cowboy boots. The two later reunited at the 2025 Grammys, posing with Sheryl Crow.

A few months later, Carpenter featured the arguable queen of country-pop, Shania Twain, in her Netflix holiday special A Nonsense Christmas. Twain appeared as a saucy Mrs. Claus in a comedy sketch, before the two joined forces onstage to sing a countrified rendition of “Santa Baby.”

Carpenter has made it known that she’s a huge fan of Parton, covering her iconic hit “9 to 5” as her surprise “Spin the Bottle” song during her Short n’ Sweet Tour stop in Nashville. Now that she’s duetting with her, Carpenter has now collected all of the country infinity stones.