These Saved By The Bell Then Vs. Now Cast Photos Will Make You Emotional

The Bayside High alums have done a lot since graduation.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
By Alyssa Lapid

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Another classic is on Netflix: beloved ’90s sitcom Saved by the Bell. Starting Sept. 15, viewers can relive the nostalgia as Bayside High’s crew navigates high school before attending college (in the spinoff) and marrying (in the TV movies) — all on the streaming platform.

Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Lark Voorhies, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, and Dennis Haskins already played the same roles in another show before it was retooled as SBTB in 1989. After, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley joined. Here's what the cast has been up to since.

