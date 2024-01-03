Selena Gomez’s next album may be her last. On a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, the singer and actor indicated that she’ll release just “one more album” before focusing on acting and other endeavors full-time.

Speaking to hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Gomez opened up about her passions for both acting and singing, making it clear that one of those jobs will always take priority. “I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she said.

Why Gomez Chooses Acting

After the hosts pointed out that she doesn’t have to pick one lane, Gomez revealed that choosing just one is her way of settling down. “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired,” she said. “I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

She went on to explain how her time on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place led to her foray into the music world. “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she said. “I was doing my TV show at the same time and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going.”

Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

However, her tune changed after she felt overworked on her 2016 Revival Tour and her mental health suffered, resulting in her canceling the final leg. “The older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” she said. “I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours. It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things.”

Nonetheless, Gomez has no regrets about her music career and continues to enjoy some aspects of it. “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs,” she added.

Gomez’s Next Album

Luckily, that “one more album” is coming soon. Back in August, Gomez gave fans a taste of her next era with a new breakup anthem, “Single Soon.” In an interview with SiriusXM, she opened up about her next album, saying “there’s not one sad song” on there.

Selena Gomez in 2023 Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I think even the most poppy songs can have heart,” she said at the time. \

“I want that to come across, but I genuinely don’t feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn’t match with where I am anymore. I live in Sad Girl music world. I love that, and I’ll write that music all the time, but I just felt like this album shouldn’t be that.”