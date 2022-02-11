Tom Holland & Tobey Maguire Texted Andrew Garfield About His Oscar Nomination

Turns out that the three men who have played Spider-Man in the hero’s modern era are actually friends IRL, which will surely delight anyone who has seen Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. After earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew Garfield received texts from fellow Spider-Man actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

During the Feb. 9 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, taped just days after The Academy announced Oscar nominees, Garfield seemed more than happy to answer the question about whether he’d heard from his No Way Home co-stars. “Yeah I have” he said. “I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.”

While appearing on the same podcast in January, Garfield admitted that he loved co-starring with both the past and present Spider-Man actors, and that he’d enjoy doing so again, even solo. “In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” he shared, though how exactly that would happen isn’t clear. He’d only want to do it if it felt right. “It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

Garfield earned his second Best Actor nod this year, as he was also up for the honor in 2017 for Hacksaw Ridge. He is currently nominated for his role in the film adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical Tick, Tick... Boom! In the Netflix production directed by fellow current nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, Garfield portrays Larson. At the 94th Academy Awards, which airs March 27, Garfield will compete against fellow Best Actor nominees Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

After they each took turns playing Spider-Man in various films, Holland, Maguire, and Garfield all appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The three men had roles in the latest blockbuster, getting to interact with one another for the first time because of the multiverse storyline. Since its release in December, No Way Home has raked in nearly $1.8 billion.

After decades of inactivity, Maguire revived the Spider-Man brand in three highly successful films: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Five years later, Garfield stepped into the skintight suit for The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Holland picked up the torch, leading the charge in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).