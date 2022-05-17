20 Photos From The Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere To Make You Feel Old

Celebrity
*cries in nostalgia because the cast is all grown up and our emotions are upside down*
Netflix
Remember in 2016 when the Stranger Things kids in Season 1 looked like kids? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp became bona fide stars after the show premiered six years ago, but a lot has changed since then. Need proof? See for yourself in these photos from Season 4’s red carpet premiere in May 2022.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The cast attended the global premiere of their sci-fi horror hit show’s fourth season, which was nearly three years in the making. Season 4, airing on May 27, is shaping to be the most horrifying one yet with a new villain plaguing Hawkins.