Love Island’s Tanya Manhenga Is Ready To Meet The One

Following the sizzling 2022 series, Love Island is back for its hotly-anticipated winter edition. Along with some major changes, including a brand new host and South African villa, the fresh line-up of islanders on the lookout for love has finally been unveiled. Among this season’s contestants is Liverpudlian Tanya Manhenga, who was the first islander to be revealed by ITV. Find out everything there is to know about Winter Love Island’s Tanya Manhenga, below.

What Is Tanya Manhenga’s Job?

22 year-old Tanya is currently studying biomedical science in Liverpool, where she also makes a living as an influencer. She has worked with fashion brands like Boohoo and Ego footwear.

What Is Tanya Manhenga’s Instagram?

Fans can see a string of stunning selfies on the Winter Love Island star’s Instagram account, which she regularly uploads to her 15,000 followers — a number that is likely to sky-rocket in the coming weeks. Follow Winter Love Island’s Tanya at @talkswithtt_.

What Else Is There To Know About Tanya Manhenga?

Tanya is “looking for a boyfriend” and believes that being around “lots of different people” in the South African villa will help her find the man she’s looking for. However, guys that don’t wear socks in the house is a deal-breaker for the Liverpool native. “Why are your feet flapping all around the house? Guys have huge feet too, yuck. Also, guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick, no,” Tanya said ahead of her Love Island stint.

Meanwhile, Tanya also opened up about living with the skin pigmentation condition Vitiligo. “It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute.” She adds, “I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”