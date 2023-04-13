No matter where you live or are planning to go on vacation this summer, the biggest event of the year in virtually every major city across the U.S. is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, at least based on how they’re welcoming the 12-time Grammy winner when she performs in their town. Swift kicked off the Eras Tour on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which set the standard high when it came to honoring the singer by renaming their own town Swift City in her honor.

Since then, every city that Swift has stopped to perform in has commemorated her arrival in some grand, ceremonial fashion, almost creating a competition of sorts to determine which tour stop is the biggest Swiftie (aside from fans attending the shows, of course). Cities like Arlington, Texas, and Tampa, Fla., have given Glendale a run for their money, with one of them even making Swift the Mayor, which only challenges future tour stops through August to up the ante. By the time Swift reaches California by the end of July, Gavin Newsom may feel pressured to just make her Governor.

Given how extra these honors are getting, it’s only appropriate to keep track of them all in one place. Here’s how every Eras Tour city is honoring Swift in their own extravagant ways.

Glendale, AZ

To honor Swift kicking off her tour in Glendale, Ariz., mayor Jerry Weiers — who called himself Mayor Swiftie — temporarily changed the city’s name to Swift City, making the announcement with an infinite amount of Swift puns. “There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!” he said in a statement. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

The mayor’s official proclamation was filled with even more Swift puns, calling her a “bejeweled” musician, saying Glendale “was enchanted to meet” her, and that fans would “shake it off” at her shows. It must be read to be believed.

To play on the newly crowned name, Swifties also renamed the state Erazona, which Swift herself used in an Instagram post after opening night. “I miss you like it was the very first night,” she wrote. “Good thing we’re about to go onstage and do the whole thing again tonight. See you [soon] Glendale, Erazona.”

Las Vegas, NV

Sin City honored Swift in a much more subtle way, displaying a light show on the Gateway Arches on Las Vegas Boulevard inspired by the colors used on the Eras Tour poster. The City of Las Vegas’ Twitter account announced this new feature with, you guessed it, a Swift pun, tweeting that Vegas was “flexing like a Vegas acrobat” to welcome Swift, riffing off a lyric from “Karma.”‌

Arlington, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including how they welcome the Eras Tour into town. For the first of the tour’s two Texas stops, the city of Arlington renamed one of its streets in Swift’s honor. In reality, they couldn’t physically change the name at stop lights due to maps and such, instead installing a street sign that read “Taylor Swift Way” right outside AT&T Stadium.

Jake Viswanath / Bustle

Acknowledging that they couldn’t rename their entire town after Swift, Arlington made up for it by giving her a key to the city, making it the first of the Eras Tour, and lighting up the steel sculptures at City Hall red in honor of Swift’s 2012 album. In addition. the city’s local art museum extended the fun by giving Swifties an experience to look forward to after Swift left town.

Before the shows, the Arlington Museum of Art announced that they would open an Eras Tour exhibition, which will feature “original costumes, photographs, and concert videos” that represent all of her eras, curated from Swift’s own private collection. The exhibit, which will run from June to September, will also showcase costumes from Midnights, folklore, Red (Taylor’s Version), and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for the first time.

Tampa, FL

Ahead of her three shows at Raymond James Stadium from April 13-15, Tampa decided to give Swift City a run for their money by renaming their entire country. The city lies within Hillsborough County, which is now called Swiftsborough. In fact, the country changed its administration services page to be Eras-themed, reworking each of their local services to fit around one of Swift’s albums, like saying citizens can “Speak Now” at town hall meetings and find their “Lover” at a pet adoption center. Naturally, they’re calling it “The Eras Tour (Hillsborough's Version).”

Refusing to be outshined by their county, Tampa mayor Jane Castor decided to go a step further and offer Swift her job, making her the honorary mayor of the city — for a day, at least. Swift has yet to formally accept the position, but regardless, the new title will now join her very long resume. Castor also gave her a key to the city, because you can’t really be mayor without one. Tampa’s official Twitter account is now going by “City of Tampa (Taylor's Version)” to commemorate her new position.

Virtually the entire city of Tampa is now under Swift’s control, but according to Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis, the Eras Tour is not a holiday for students. Davis wrote a letter making it clear that absences due to students attending Swift’s April 13 show will not be excused, getting her message across in Swiftie speak. “I understand I am the ‘Anti-Hero’ here, and ‘Call It What You Want,’ but ‘You’re on Your Own Kid’ if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction,” her note reads. “You know ‘All Too Well’ you ‘Should’ve Said No’ to attending a Thursday night concert.” Well, you can’t win them all.