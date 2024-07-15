Taylor Swift continued her record-breaking Eras Tour over the weekend with two shows in Milan, Italy, and fans think she added Easter eggs into the performances to tease her next re-recording, Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Fans have been anticipating the album since Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October 2023. At this point, she’s re-recorded all of her albums except Reputation and her self-titled debut album.

Swifties had initially predicted she’d announce its release at the 2024 Grammys, only for her to unveil her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, instead. Now that the dust on Tortured Poets has settled, fans have returned to investigative mode again in search of signs pointing to Reputation (TV).

Taylor Switched Up Her Fearless Dress

At the July 13 show, Swift debuted a new look for the Fearless act. She typically wears a gold dress to represent the album, but added black elements to it in Milan, which could be a nod to the Reputation era.

The new dress reminded fans of some of the black-and-gold outfits Swift wore while touring Reputation.

Swift has used her wardrobe in the past to hint at “Taylor’s Version” releases. Before announcing 1989 (TV), for example, she wore several blue looks at an Aug. 9 show in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift performs on July 13 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her new black-and-gold dress hasn’t been the only change of late. On July 14, she also wore a new dress for the Speak Now era.

If she keeps going in chronological order of her albums — Fearless was released in 2008, followed by Speak Now in 2010 — one fan speculates that she’ll debut new looks for Red (2012) and 1989 (2014) at her shows in Germany, before announcing Rep (TV) on July 19. Another fan speculates that she’ll debut a new Rep-coded outfit in each city, leading to an album announcement in August when she returns to London.

Taylor’s Piano Malfunction

During the “Secret Songs” segment on July 14, Swift’s piano malfunctioned while performing a mash-up of “Out of the Woods” and “Getaway Car,” the latter of which is from Reputation. “We finally broke this thing,” she said as a stage technician joined her onstage to fix it.

Some fans think the moment was staged, claiming to hear “hiss” noises as the singer opened the piano. Snakes were recurrent motifs in the Reputation era, so it would come as no surprise if she uses that imagery to tease the re-recording.

However, other fans are skepitcal of this theory, thinking the “hiss” noises in video clips are simply the sound of Swift laughing.