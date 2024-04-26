Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour might be ushering in a brand new era. Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, Swifties have speculated whether the singer’s latest album will be featured on the Eras Tour setlist. Swift is yet to confirm or deny the rumors, but new behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage has fans convinced TTPD will be performed on tour.

In a new YouTube Short posted on Swift’s official account, eagle-eyed fans spotted a few clues that validate this latest theory, including what appears to be never-before-seen choreography performed by the singer.

In another clip, Swift seems to be wearing the same boots featured in her “Fortnight” music video and grasps what appears to be a white microphone that aligns with the new album’s color scheme. Elsewhere in the video, the Grammy winner holds on to a handrail that looks like it has The Tortured Poets Department logo on it (According to some fans, the letters “P” and “D” can be seen, if you squint hard enough).

More compelling evidence of a TTPD tour segment can be found in the backup dancer’s seemingly new outfits, including top hats and canes — and new props that have not been used in Swift’s Eras Tour so far.

Taylor Swift rehearsing for the Eras Tour. YouTube / Taylor Swift Taylor Swift in Eras Tour Rehearsals. YouTube / Taylor Swift 1 / 2

Shortly after the YouTube Short dropped, Swifties quickly pointed out all hints of a TTPD Eras Tour set.

“The TTPD sign she’s leaning against? The fact the dancers are in top hats? All of this is new!” one fan commented under the video. “Is this a new Tortured Poets Department era in the Eras Tour? I’m crying and screaming!” another wrote.

Swift resumes her global Eras Tour on May 9, when she kicks off the European leg in Paris, France. If the theory proves correct, the addition of any Tortured Poets Department tracks would mark the first significant setlist change since the tour began in March 2023.

As for which songs would make way for a TTPD tour segment, some fans have theorized that tracks that weren’t featured in the Eras Tour concert movie, including “Cardigan,” “The Archer,” and “No Body, No Crime,” might be the first to be cut.