As the release of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department gets closer, the Swifties keep coming up with new theories. Some fans think that Swift will be releasing “Fortnight” Friday, April 5, as the album’s first single.

Swift hasn’t released a lead single before an album since 2019’s Lover. This was understandable for her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, which were revealed a mere 16 hours before their release. But she kept up the same tradition for Midnights, which was announced two months before it dropped.

She also took this approach for her last three re-recordings, Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (TV), and 1989 (TV), not giving fans even one new song before the album release. And given that Tortured Poets arrives in two and a half weeks, she seems to be doing the same thing again.

However, some fans think that Swift may go back to her old pattern of previewing a new song before her album comes out. The word “fortnight” means a two-week period, and April 5 marks two weeks before the release of Tortured Poets, making it a mathematically pleasing day to release the track.

Taylor Swift performs on The Eras Tour on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This rumor has been spreading for weeks, with a Swiftie recently declaring on Reddit, “I'm on the fortnight out this week train.” Another Reddit fan also suggested the opposite, theorizing that a “Fortnight” video could premiere on May 3, which would be a fortnight after the album is released.

Whether or not Swift decides to release a new song before an album again, many fans seem to agree that “Fortnight” could be the lead single of Tortured Poets, given its position as the opening track and its A-list collaboration with Post Malone.

For Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, Swift premiered a music video for the first single on the same day as her album release. If “Fortnight” doesn’t arrive on April 5 as some fans predict, expect her first Tortured Poets video when the album finally comes out on April 19.