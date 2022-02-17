Taylor Swift may be about to start a whole new chapter to write love songs about. The 11-time Grammy winner is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn after more than five years of dating. Life & Style was the first to report the news. Bustle has reached out to Swift’s publicist for confirmation or denial about the engagement news, but did not receive an immediate response.

Swift and Alwyn have faced engagement rumors several times throughout their relationship. Most recently, the couple sparked speculation after they reportedly went on a low-key couples vacation to Cornwall, England in January. Some Swifties even speculate that they’ve been secretly engaged for longer than anyone has realized, pointing to lyrics on Swift’s 2019 album Lover, where she writes faux wedding vows on the title track and sings “I’ll marry you with paper rings” on “Paper Rings.” Neither of them have ever commented on the rumors, and they have yet to respond to recent reports as well.

Similarly, the “Red” singer and the Conversations With Friends star have kept their relationship very low-key since they started dating sometime in 2016. Fans speculate that they met at the 2016 Met Gala thanks to Swift’s 2017 Reputation deep cut “Dress,” which includes the lyrics, “Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached.” Swift did indeed sport bleached blonde hair at the event, and Alwyn did attend with his hair buzzed. However, reports of their relationship didn’t surface until May 2017, and they were spotted in public for the first time the next month.

Swift and Alwyn have rarely spoken about each other to the public, but they have worked together professionally multiple times. Alwyn co-wrote several songs on Swift’s 2020 surprise albums Folklore and Evermore under the pen name William Bowery, whose identity was a total mystery to listeners until Swift confirmed it was Alwyn in her Disney+ film Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.

More to come...