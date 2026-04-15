As her good friend Sabrina Carpenter sings, Taylor Swift is a “Busy Woman.” The singer is still in her Life of a Showgirl era, recently putting out two music videos from the record-breaking album for “Opalite” and “Elizabeth Taylor,” and she’s currently planning her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce. And yet, Swifties think she has something else up her sleeve.

Some Reddit fans think she’ll release her long-awaited “From the Vault” tracks from Reputation (Taylor’s Version) ... around the time of her wedding. No, really.

Fans have speculated about Reputation (TV) for literally years, even after Swift bought her masters back in May 2025 and said she hadn’t finished re-recording her 2017 album. However, she did tease that “there will be a time for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch,” which has kept speculation alive for when those will eventually arrive.

Although Swift hasn’t given any hints or Easter eggs about either Rep (TV) or her wedding, some fans are theorizing that she’ll possibly release the Vault tracks around her ceremony as a potential distraction so she and Kelce can enjoy their wedding in peace.

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As for when that wedding will take place? I’m not one to speculate (someone needs to consider the couple’s privacy), but it’s heavily rumored to happen sometime this summer before Kelce’s upcoming NFL season. The Chiefs player recently decided to not retire from playing football just yet and signed a year-long contract, meaning he’ll likely be due to start training again in late July.

However, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up quite yet for a wedding release. Back in October, Swift told The Roula & Ryan Show that “there’s nothing coming from Reputation anytime soon,” but she was excited to see the fans’ hype for the Vault tracks. “That always was the album where I was like, ‘That was my favorite that I felt like didn’t really get a fair swing of it,’” she said. “Now that they’re like, ‘We love that album, we want more of it,’ it’s lovely. It’s wonderful.”

No matter when Swift decides to let her remaining Vault songs “hatch,” they’ll be worth the wait. In December 2023, she told TIME during her Person of the Year interview that the Reputation (TV) Vault tracks were “fire,” without getting into specifics. That said, it’s enough to carry Swifties for however long Swift intends to wait.