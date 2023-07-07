Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is upon us — meaning fans will have dozens of new lyric ideas for their Instagram posts this summer. It also means fans will get a chance to bask, once again, in the glow of the songs from the original 2010 album. The singer-songwriter’s songs feel both universal and intimate at the same time, so it’s only natural for Swifties to turn to her lyrics when posting on social media. And whether you’re having the best time of your life or going through some summertime blues, there’s a lyric to fit the mood.

In Speak Now, for instance, Swift writes about falling in love as well as heart-wrenching breakups. She reportedly wrote about John Mayer and their relationship from when she was 19 years old. The Grammy winner also alludes to her short-lived romance with Joe Jonas in “Better Than Revenge.” Meanwhile, “Back To December” is about everyone’s favorite ex, Taylor Lautner who, ICYMI, is praying for Mayer.

Her work also features storybook-esque imagery, creating fairytales and epics in the mundane. In “The Story Of Us,” she literally writes about a relationship falling apart as a reader moves on to the next chapter. The imagery of strings of lights and rainstorms is romantic. In her final track on the OG album, “Long Live,” she writes about her relationship with her fans, praising their love and dedication to her craft. And then, of course, there’s “Enchanted.”

Her From The Vault tracks on this album don’t disappoint either, telling stories of forever romance, right person/wrong time relationships, and even containing potential Easter eggs connecting to other songs in her catalog. “I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!” Swift said in an Instagram post, regarding the new songs.

Without further ado, here are 85 Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) quotes to use for your Instagram captions celebrating her latest release.

“Mine”

I was a flight risk with a fear of falling, wonderin’ why we bother with love if it never lasts

Do you remember, we were sittin’ there by the water? You put your arm around me for the first time

You made a rebel of a careless man’s careful daughter, you are the best thing that’s ever been mine

Do you remember all the city lights on the water? You saw me start to believe for the first time

“Sparks Fly”

The way you move is like a full-on rainstorm and I’m a house of cards

Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain

I see sparks fly whenever you smile

Give me something that’ll haunt me when you’re not around

I’m captivated by you, baby, like a firework show

“Back To December”

I go back to December all the time

I think about summer, all the beautiful times

I watched you laughin’ from the passenger’s side

And then the cold came, the dark days when fear crept into my mind

“Speak Now”

Wearing a gown shaped like a pastry

I lose myself in a daydream

Horrified looks from everyone in the room, but I’m only lookin’ at you

I’ll meet you when I’m out of my tux at the back door

So glad you were around when they said, “Speak now”

“Dear John”

You paint me a blue sky

I took your matches before fire could catch me

I’m shining like fireworks over your sad empty town

“Mean”

Someday, I’ll be livin’ in a big old city, and all you’re ever gonna be is mean

Why you gotta be so mean?

I just wanna feel okay again

“The Story Of Us”

People would say, “they’re the lucky ones”

The story of us looks a lot like a tragedy now

I’ve never heard silence quite this loud

“Never Grow Up”

I’d give all I have honey, if you could stay like that

Oh, darlin’, don’t you ever grow up, don’t you ever grow up, just stay this little

I won’t let nobody hurt you, won’t let no one break your heart, and no one will desert you

Just try to never grow up

“Enchanted”

All I can say is, it was enchanting to meet you

This night is sparkling, don’t you let it go, I’m wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

This night is flawless, don’t you let it go

Please don’t be in love with someone else, please don’t have somebody waiting on you

“Better Than Revenge”

The story starts when it was hot and it was summer

There is nothing I do better than revenge

She looks at life like it’s a party and she’s on the list

No amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity

“Innocent”

Your string of lights is still bright to me

Wasn’t it easier in your firefly-catchin’ days?

Time turns flames to embers, you’ll have new Septembers

Today is never too late to be brand new

“Haunted”

It’s getting dark and it’s all too quiet

Can’t breathe whenever you’re gone

Can’t turn back now, I’m haunted

“Last Kiss”

I do recall now the smell of the rain

I never thought we’d have a last kiss

How you’d kiss me when I was in the middle of saying something

Forever the name on my lips

“Long Live”

We were the kings and the queens

Long live all the magic we made

For a moment, a band of thieves in ripped-up jeans got to rule the world

Bring on all the pretenders, I’m not afraid

One day, we will be remembered

“Ours”

So don’t you worry your pretty little mind, people throw rocks at things that shine

Life makes love look hard

The stakes are high, the water’s rough, But this love is ours

My heart is yours

“Superman”

I wonder if he knows how much that I miss him

I hope someday you take me away and save the day

I always forget to tell you I love you, I loved you from the very first day

I'm lovestruck and looking out the window

“Electric Touch” (featuring Fall Out Boy) (From The Vault)

Got a feelin’ your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life

And I want you now, wanna need you forever, in the heat of your electric touch

I know that all it takes is to get it right, just one time, just one time

Maybe the stars align just one time, and maybe I call you mine

“When Emma Falls In Love” (Taylor’s Version)

Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain

She’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

When Emma falls in love, it’s all on her face, hangs in the air like stars in outer space

Little does he know, his whole world’s about to change

“I Can See You” (Taylor’s Version)

And what would you do? Baby, if you only knew, that I can see you

I can see you in your suit and your necktie, passed me a note saying, “Meet me tonight”

I could see you throw your jacket on the floor

“Castles Crumbling” (featuring Hayley Williams) (From The Vault)

You don’t want to know me, I will just let you down

Smoke billows from my ships in the harbor

“Foolish One” (From The Vault)

It’s delicate, but I will do my best to seem bulletproof

Maybe, someday, when we’re older, this is something we’ll laugh about

Maybe I will finally learn my lesson

“Timeless” (From The Vault)