Music
Taylor Swift’s “The Manuscript” Is A Spiritual Sequel To “All Too Well”
The Tortured Poets Department ends with a moving, meta song about turning heartbreak into art.
There’s nothing quite like pressing play on a new Taylor Swift album and hearing the first song that will set the tone for her new era. But the closing track of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, called “The Manuscript,” might become even more beloved for fans.
Swift’s albums often end with cathartic anthems that speak to healing and new perspective, from “Clean” to “Daylight.” The new song “The Manuscript” lives up to that tradition.
The track is told in third person, with Swift singing about a woman who “rereads the manuscript” of her “torrid affair” with an older man. This framing perfectly encapsulates the theme of the album: As Swift wrote on release day, “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”
Not only does the song put a perfect (Clara) bow on the new album, but it’s a full-circle tune that pays homage to Swift’s many eras, and may serve as a spiritual sequel to “All Too Well.”
Here are “The Manuscript” lyrics, explained.
Who Is “The Manuscript” About?
There are several references to the age gap between the song’s narrator and the man she dated — they “compared their licenses,” for example, and she longed to be more mature (“In the age of him, she wished she was 30, and made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press”).
Devastated by the breakup, the narrator says that she reverted to eating kids’ cereal and sleeping in her mom’s bed. “She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years, everything had been above board,” Swift sings. “She wasn’t sure.”
However, a professor later encourages her to write about the experience, which is turned into a performance. Watching the story unfold, Swift sings, “she knew what the agony had been for.”
The song has several parallels to Swift’s “All Too Well” short film. Not only did that film’s storyline feature a young woman writing a book after a devastating breakup, but Swift herself wrote and directed the project — so she’s certainly familiar with the idea of processing a painful experience through art.
The line about wishing she was 30 made some people think of Swift’s relationships with Jake Gyllenhaal or John Mayer — which fans on X (formerly Twitter) have explained.
By the conclusion of the song, the narrator realizes that her work is more than a diary of her personal life — once it’s published to the world, it evolves. “Now and then I reread the manuscript,” Swift sings. “But the story isn’t mine anymore.”
“The Manuscript” Lyrics
Read the song’s full lyrics below.
Now and then she rereads the manuscript
Of the entire torrid affair
They compared their licenses
He said, "I'm not a donor but
I'd give you my heart if you needed it"
She rolled her eyes and said, "You're a professional"
He said, "No, just a Good Samaritan"
He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was
Soon they'd be pushing strollers
But soon it was over
In the age of him she wished she was 30
And made coffee every morning in a French press
Afterward she only ate kids' cereal
And couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed
Then she dated boys who were her own age
With dartboards on the backs of their doors
She thought about how he said
Since she was so wise beyond her years
Everything had been above board
She wasn't sure
And the years passed like scenes of a show
The professor said to write what you know
Looking backwards might be the only way
To move forward
Then the actors were hitting their marks
And the slow dance was alight with the sparks
And the tears fell in synchronicity with the score
And at last
She knew what the agony had been for
The only thing that's left is the manuscript
One last souvenir from my trip to your shores
Now and then I re-read the manuscript
But the story isn't mine anymore