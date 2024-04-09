Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season was billed as “the most romantic” in franchise history, and his love story with Kelsey Anderson certainly earned that superlative. The couple, who got engaged during the March 25 finale, shared their plans to spend some time in Kelsey’s hometown of New Orleans before moving to New York this summer.

Of course, in spending all that time together, even the strongest couple is bound to discover an ick or two (aka the modern dating term for a pet peeve). In a recent interview with People, Joey and Kelsey got candid about the subject.

Joey & Kelsey’s Dinner Date Ick

Kelsey volunteered her ick about Joey, but it wasn’t a secret to her new fiancé. “I think I said this before, but maybe him eating pasta,” she said.

Joey seemed to know exactly where the ick originated. “Yeah, apparently we were on a date and I didn’t do it right,” he said, adding that the dish was to blame. “It was like, all clumped up, and it wasn’t a good look for me.”

He didn’t have anything to say about Kelsey, though. “She doesn’t have any ‘icks’ in my eyes,” he said. “She’s perfect. I’m gonna hold on to that one. She can bring up the pasta, but she’s perfect in my eyes.”

A Delicious Connection

Fortunately, awkward food moments aren’t a dealbreaker for Kelsey. The morning after their Bachelor Fantasy Suite, she and Joey had an adorable moment making breakfast together — despite him having some trouble cracking an egg into the pan.

“Oh no, it was horrible! It was as bad as it could be,” he said as the egg (and some shell) made its way toward the stove, with Kelsey doubled over in laughter. Of course, no egg mishap could stop viewers from correctly theorizing that Kelsey would get Joey’s final rose.

After the season finished airing, Joey and Kelsey had a much more successful kitchen session in a recent TikTok, where he described the Tulum incident as “EggGate.”

“The egg was set up to make me look like I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said while cooking on the stove again in an attempt to quell the “haters.”

The couple will have plenty more kitchen moments together, as they’re moving into what Kelsey described to People as a “tiny, cramped apartment” in New York.

They recently told Bustle that the move was Kelsey’s idea. “She brought it up through the show and said, ‘I just feel like I need to have this part of my life,’” Joey explained, adding that he was “excited” to support her decision.

“Yeah, like I might hate it, but I need to experience it,” she said.