Now that Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season has begun in earnest, it’s time to start making predictions about who will get her final rose — and during the July 3 episode, a few promising prospects emerged. One of them is 29-year-old software salesman Aaron Bryant. Though Aaron didn’t score a first impression rose, he and Charity did click on Night 1 at Bachelor Mansion. Aaron serenaded Charity with his self-taught piano skills, and then the pair shared a steamy kiss. Even Charity’s brother, Nehemiah Lawson, was a fan of Aaron’s vibe. “I was very pleasantly surprised ... It seemed like he was coming from a very authentic, genuine place,” he said.

Things only progressed when Charity and Aaron had the first one-on-one date of the season in Episode 2. They drove to the Hollywood sign in a retro car, which would be a fun date for anyone — but had special significance for Charity. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the sign, Charity explained, which reminded her of her parents’ enduring marriage — something Aaron’s parents have, too. “The symbolism of this being 100 years, that love is something that I want to recreate,” Charity said.

They also bonded over their similar childhoods, which included having dads in the military. And when Aaron flipped a coin to see if he and Charity would have “everlasting love,” then revealed it was a double-sided coin that would always flip heads, Charity didn’t seem to mind too much. “Well, that means the odds are always in our favor.”

Charity was also touched when Aaron got vulnerable about his past relationship and experience going to therapy — especially since she’s a therapist herself. “I’m so appreciative of it because there’s nothing more attractive than someone who is going to put in the work to become a better person for their future partner,” Charity said in a confessional. “And that is what I’m looking for in a man.”

These are all very good signs! But are Charity and Aaron engaged after The Bachelorette? Aaron’s social media doesn’t give anything away, but he does have some high-profile support in his comments — including from Bachelorette alum Aaron Clancy, who he seems to have been friends with for a while. “Man is built for it ❤️‍🔥,” he commented on a recent post about Aaron B.’s Bachelorette cast announcement.

If you want to skip clues and go straight into spoiler territory, that’s an option, too — because Reality Steve has reported on Aaron’s Bachelorette journey. But of course, potential spoilers ahead!

According to the Bachelor Nation commentator, Aaron makes it to overnights but does not win Charity’s final rose. However, he does reportedly go on to do Bachelor in Paradise. So if you’re a fan of Aaron, you’ll be happy to know his journey for love continues.